Biden promises more gas to the EU to escape Russian fuel

Brussels, 25 Mar US President Joe Biden promised the European Union on Friday that he will work to increase exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from his country and other "international partners" in the short and medium term to help the community bloc flee Russian fuel. The US leader and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, staged in an unquestioned appearance and a joint statement the unity of both sides to ensure the club's energy supply in response to the Russian-initiated war in Ukraine. Biden, who visited the European capital for two days to participate in the NATO, G7 and EU summits, accused Russia's President Vladimir Putin of using energy policy to "manipulate his neighbors" and "use profits to finance his war machine." Thus, the president of the United States welcomed the European Union's commitment to "rapidly reduce its dependence" on Russian hydrocarbons despite the fact that this will have a "cost" to the community club, while assuring that Washington will work with its "international partners" to guarantee "at least" 15 bcm (billions of additional cubic meters) of LNG" for Europe in 2022. The European Union has been increasing its purchases of liquefied natural gas from the United States for several years, which last year reached 22.2 bcm, which means that both partners aim to increase deliveries of this fossil fuel by 67.5%. The goal, Biden explained, is to reach a level of US LNG imports of 50 bcm by 2030, something that in his opinion "does not conflict" with climate objectives but "will take some time" due to the need to build infrastructure to unload methane tankers. The US and the EU "will work to reduce their dependence on gas, period," and deploy more renewable generation plants and invest in new technologies such as green hydrogen, said the American. "This war will be a strategic failure for Putin," stressed, for her part, the head of the Community Executive, who stressed that Brussels wants to "diversify" its gas supply through global suppliers that are "friendly and reliable". The German Christian Democrat added that the EU and the US work "to forge peace and a prosperous and sustainable future." After the Russian invasion of Ukraine a month ago, the European Union set the "difficult, extremely difficult, but possible" objective of reducing its imports of Russian gas by two-thirds this year, that is, about 100 bcm of the 155 it buys in Moscow, which represents about 40% of the 400 bcm of gas consumed annually by the EU. The Brussels plan to replace this gas by 2022 involves increasing imports of LNG by 50 bcm from both the US and Qatar, Egypt or Nigeria, and another 10 bcm by gas pipelines from Azerbaijan, Algeria and Norway, while 20 bcm would be replaced by the additional deployment of wind and solar generation sources, to which others would be added 14 bcm in energy savings, for example, by lowering the thermostat of homes. The rest would be completed by solar roofs in buildings, green hydrogen or biomethane, according to the Commission's plan, which aims to fully emancipate itself from Russian gas by 2030 and which does not mention 27% of the oil and 46% of the coal consumed by the EU and which it also buys from Russia. The EU, much more dependent on Russian supplies, is still debating including an embargo on Moscow gas, oil and coal, while the US, a net energy exporter, has already included crude oil in its sanctioning framework. At the same hearing, Biden and Von der Leyen announced that Washington and Brussels have reached an "unprecedented agreement on the protection of data privacy" in order to be able to re-transfer personal data between the two blocs, exchanges that had been suspended in 2020 following a previous agreement annulled by the Court of Justice of the EU.