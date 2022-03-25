Australia to inoculate fourth dose of covid vaccine ahead of winter

Sydney (Australia), 25 Mar The Australian Government announced this Friday that it will inoculate the fourth dose of the covid-19 vaccine to the most vulnerable people who so desire, ahead of the southern winter, which begins in June, and to prevent the impact of new outbreaks of this coronavirus. The decision to make the fourth dose of the vaccine available to people at risk of serious illness responds to the recommendations of the government agency responsible for technical advice on immunization (ATAGI), according to a statement from the Ministry of Health. The fourth dose, which can be administered together with the flu vaccine as of April 4, should be inoculated at least four months after receiving the third booster dose, Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt said in a statement. The measure affects indigenous Australians over 50 years of age and people living in nursing homes or receiving care in their homes. With 95 percent of the population over 16 years old with two doses of covid-19, Australia reported on Friday more than 45,500 new infections and about twenty deaths, according to preliminary data, accumulating more than 4.1 million infections, including 5,844 deaths since the start of the pandemic. wat/enj/fp