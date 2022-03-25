Australia confirms massive laundering on the Great Barrier Reef

Sydney, Australia, 25 Mar Australian authorities confirmed this Friday that the Great Barrier Reef, located in the north-east of the country, suffers from massive coral bleaching, the sixth since 1998, despite conditions due to the La Niña phenomenon, which helps to cool the waters. This climate-change-linked laundering occurs at a time when a UNESCO mission assesses between 21 and 30 March the health of the Great Barrier, which is at risk of being included in the list of Heritage in Danger this year, as well as the measures taken to protect it within the framework of the Reefs 2050 Plan. “More than half of the living coral cover we can see from the air is severely bleached completely and may have signs of fluorescence in the colors pink, yellow and blue,” said Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) biologist Neal Cantin. The expert added, in a video about the completion of an aerial survey of 750 reefs conducted with the Marine Park Authority of the Great Barrier Reef (also called Reefs, GBRMPA), that corals produce these fluorescent pigments “in an attempt to protect their tissues from heat and intense sun during these marine heat waves”. The GBRMPA indicated in its weekly report published on its website that “if conditions are moderated, bleached corals can recover from this stress, as happened in 2020, when there was very low coral mortality associated with a mass bleaching event.” The government agency considered that the weather patterns of the coming weeks are decisive in determining the general scope and severity” of this bleaching in the Great Barrier, which with its 348,000 square kilometers is the largest coral system in the world. For his part, Rick Leck, head of Oceans at WWF-Australia said in a statement that “images of bleached corals are a heart-breaking reminder of Australia, that it can do much more to mitigate climate change to protect the Great Barrier.” The Great Barrier Reef - which has previously undergone significant whitewashing in 1998, 2002, 2016, 2017 and 2020 - was about to be included in the list of Heritage in Danger last year. This reef, whose situation came to be described in late 2020 by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature from “significant concern” to “critical” — the worst conservation rating — continues to be at the mercy of climate change. Home to 400 types of coral, 1,500 species of fish and 4,000 varieties of mollusks, the Great Barrier began to deteriorate in the 1990s due to the double impact of warming seawater and the increase in its acidity due to the increased presence of CO2 in the atmosphere.