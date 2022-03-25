AU applauds humanitarian truce in Ethiopia and commitment to a ceasefire

Addis Ababa, 25 Mar The African Union (AU) this Friday applauded the Ethiopian Government's announcement of an “indefinite humanitarian truce” and the commitment of the rebels in the northern region of Tigre to a “cessation of hostilities” should such aid arrive. “The president of the AU Commission (Secretariat), Moussa Faki Mahamat, welcomes the declaration of an indefinite humanitarian truce (...) in an effort to accelerate the much-needed provision of humanitarian aid to the people of the Tigre region,” the AU said in a statement. “(Mahamat) also welcomes the announcement by the regional government of Tigre to commit itself to observing this humanitarian truce and its declaration of an immediate cessation of hostilities,” the document added. In this scenario, Mahamat appealed to the donor community and humanitarian agencies to redouble their efforts “to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Tigre and all (war-affected) regions, including Amhara and Afar”. Likewise, the chairman of the AU Commission and former prime minister of Chad continued to advocate a dialogue between all parties to agree on “a comprehensive ceasefire”. This message came after the Ethiopian Government declared on Thursday an “indefinite humanitarian truce” with immediate effect in the north of the country after months of a “de facto blockade” in the region, as denounced by the United Nations. “This decision is made to ensure the free flow of emergency humanitarian aid for all those who need it,” the Ethiopian government said. For their part, the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigre (FPLT) announced this Friday their commitment to a “cessation of hostilities” in the war they are waging against the Ethiopian Government since November 2020. “If the right circumstances arise for our people to receive the level of humanitarian assistance commensurate with the needs on the ground and within a reasonable time, the Government of Tigre is committed to implementing a cessation of hostilities with immediate effect,” the FPLT said in a statement issued this morning. The war broke out on November 4, 2020, when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered an offensive against the FPLT - the party that ruled the region - in retaliation for an attack on a federal military base in Tigre and after an escalation of political tensions. According to the UN, some 5.2 million people need humanitarian aid in Tigre and the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar. Thousands of people have also died and some two million have had to leave their homes due to violence. CHIEF already-pm/pa/ig