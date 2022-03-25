Attack on Mariupol theater left 300 victims, according to local sources

Lviv (Ukraine), 25 Mar Some 300 refugees in the theater of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol were killed in the Russian bombing of March 16, local authorities said this Friday, which are based on the testimonies of the survivors. “There is information from eyewitnesses that around 300 people were killed in the Mariupol Drama Theater as a result of the bombing of a Russian plane,” announced the city's municipal council, surrounded by Russian forces, on its Telegram channel. “We wanted to believe until the end that everyone managed to save themselves. But the words of those inside the building at the time of the terrorist attack say otherwise,” the message continues. Some 130 people were rescued alive from the bomb shelter built under the port city theater, as reported last week by Ukrainian parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova. According to the Ukrainian authorities, between 1,000 and 2,000 people used to take refuge in the basement of the theater, but they have not been able to determine the number of people inside at the time of the bombing. Therefore, the number of those who may still be buried under the rubble is unknown. Russian troops already control the eastern part of the city, which has been razed by the fighting and where about 100,000 inhabitants remain surrounded with hardly any water, electricity, and basic supplies such as food or medicine. The Russian Defense Ministry attributed the destruction of the theater to the far-right Ukrainian battalion Azov, which it accused of blowing up the theater as a provocation, while Moscow said it bombed the building because fighters were hiding in it. CHIEF int-cph/fp