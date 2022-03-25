At least six people were killed after a new attack by Russian troops in Donetsk

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Bodies of people killed during shelling lie on a street in front of a residential building in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kirilenko, reported that at least six people have been killed, two of them children, and eleven injured by Russian attacks in this region of Ukraine.

“This Thursday we learned that the Russians killed two more children in Donetsk: an eleven-year-old girl in Mariupol and a 14-year-old boy in Yasnaya Polyana,” Kirilenko explained on her Telegram account, as collected by Russian news agency Interfax.

On the other hand, the head of the Lugansk regional military administration, Sergii Haidai, reported on his official Facebook profile that Russian troops fired on two churches. One of them, called 'Joy of all who suffer', would have suffered damage, according to the news agency Ukrinform.

Elsewhere in the country, the Kiev administration warned its residents to seal windows due to a fire and several explosions during the night in the capital, as reported by 'The Kiev Independent'.

Service members of pro-Russian troops drive armoured vehicles past local residents in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

On Thursday, at least four people were killed, including two children, and six others were injured in a Russian attack in the town of Rubijné, near Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, the region's governor Sergii Gaidai reported on Thursday.

The governor added that the casualty balance was at risk of “increasing a lot.”

“The Russians are dying, they are not able to move forward, so they have started using heavy weapons,” said Gaidai.

Moscow troops also launched bombardments in Lysychansk and Novodruzhesk, two cities located some 80 km north-west of Luhansk, the governor points out, without providing any further details.

“The Russians have attacked the Lugansk region during the night with rockets and phosphorus bombardments. There are four dead,” said the head of the Lugansk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Hadai, in a message posted on the social network Facebook.

He indicated that 31 buildings, including 23 houses, have been damaged or destroyed during the past 24 hours, and noted that the attacks were carried out against the towns of Kremina, Lisichansk, Novodruzhesk, Rubizhne, Severodonetsk and Voivoidivka.

In their first balance of the day, the Ukrainian authorities estimated that there were more than 3,300 people who were evacuated on Thursday by humanitarian corridors from several cities under siege, most of them coming from Mariupol, intensely attacked by Russian troops since the invasion began on 24 February.

“On March 24, all seven humanitarian corridors were in operation. 3,343 people have been evacuated from different cities,” the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Irina Vereshchuk, explained on her official Facebook account.

He also explained that most of them, 2,717 people, left the port city of Mariupol and went to Zaporizhzhia by private means of transport.

(With information from AFP and Europa Press)

