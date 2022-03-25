Arturo Vidal had scored the discount, but it was canceled by the VAR in Chile vs. Brazil

Chile loses 2-0 to Brazil for the penultimate date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The 'Roja' went on the initiative to the complementary stage, they created a dangerous play that ended in Arturo Vidal's goal. Unfortunately, the VAR cancelled its goal for the midfielder's forward position.

It happened 48 minutes into the game. Joaquín Montecinos, who had replaced Enzo Roco, fought a ball for the right wing and managed to get a cross that met Arturo Vidal, who defined in a great way against Alisson.

The referee whistled a goal for the Chileans, but the VAR warned that he would review the play. After a few minutes of waiting, it was concluded that the Inter Milan footballer was offside, so the actions were resumed at the Maracana stadium.



