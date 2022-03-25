Amid accusations of “fast-track” attempt, deputies began discussion of electricity reform

Fotografía cedida este mates por la Cámara de Diputados de México, en la que se registró el desarrollo de una sesión ordinaria de trabajo, en Ciudad de México (México). El Parlamento aprobó la Ley Federal de Revocación de Mandato, para llevar a cabo una consulta a la ciudadanía sobre la continuidad del presidente. EFE/Cámara de Diputados

In the midst of the opposition's demands, the Chamber of Deputies began the discussion of the electricity reform proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and although it is expected to go to the plenary session in April, there would still not be a fixed date, at least this was stated by the president of the Committee on Constitutional Points, Juan Ramiro Robledo.

“Press information is not official information. There is a start date for the process of the discussion stage, which is today; it is intended to rule and approve in April, although there is no precise date to go to the plenary session,” said the legislator of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), during a press conference.

This, after it went beyond the media that the initiative would be voted on on April 13, in the middle of Holy Week, which caused criticism from the opposition.

The Federal Chamber of Deputies of Mexico (Photo: Courtesy)

The Morenista legislator denied that there is an intention to approve the fast-track electricity reform.

“The initiative of the president, which is the one that motivates this process, has already been submitted for six months (before the Legislative), it cannot be rushed, there can be no hurry, there can be no objection as to the time if it is six months old. And to work the Legislative, because any day can be enabled and any day is possible,” he said.

Robledo said that once the United Commissions on Energy and Constitutional Points are set up in permanent session next week, all parliamentary groups will be able to issue their considerations on the proposal.

“All parliamentary groups will be able to contribute, they will be able to discuss, they will be able to object to any aspect of a draft opinion that will be delivered”, he stressed.

For his part, the president of the Energy Commission, Manuel Rodríguez, emphasized that the electricity reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador maintains guarantees for the investments of individuals already present in the electricity sector.

Photo: EFE/José Pazos/Archive

President López Obrador's controversial reform initiative seeks to limit private participation in electricity generation to 46% in favor of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) accused of using polluting and obsolete plants.

The opposition deputies criticized the urgency in which it is intended to debate and analyze this constitutional reform.

In order to achieve the reform, the federal government needs a qualified majority in the Chamber of Deputies (333 legislators). However, Morena lost this majority after the midterm elections of June 6, since adding her votes with those of her allies (PT and Green Party) they only total 277, so she needs to convince at least 57 opposition deputies.

Before being debated in the Chamber of Deputies, an Open Parliament was held for weeks in the Lower House with politicians, analysts and industry representatives to evaluate the reform proposal.

(Photo: screenshot)

During the installation of the Mexico-US friendship group that was installed in the Chamber of Deputies, the US Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, called for electricity reform to respect existing agreements and contracts.

“That contracts are respected, the agreements that have been made with the laws that existed have since invested, because if there is no trust there will be no investment and we need investment. We need investment in the southeast, we need investment in Coahuila, in places where there is so much solar energy,” he said.

In this regard, Manuel Rodríguez González, president of the Energy Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, said that “the investments of those who are already present in the electricity industry are guaranteed.”

Photo: EFE/Mario Arturo Martinez/Archive

He also asked Salazar for peace of mind because, he said, “the domestic and foreign private investments that are present, and future ones, will have all the guarantees to remain present in Mexico.”

In the same vein, Robledo said that “all the content and legal scope of contracts and permits will be respected. This is what is stated in the president's initiative.”

With information from EFE

KEEP READING: