5.1 magnitude earthquake in Arequipa, one of the most seismic areas in Peru

Lima, 24 Mar An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 shook this Thursday the Andean town of Cabanaconde, Caylloma province, in the Arequipa region, southern Peru, with no personal or material damage reported so far. The telluric movement occurred at 1956 local hours (24.56 GMT) with an epicenter 11 kilometers southeast of Cabanaconde, at a depth of 130 kilometers, as reported by the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP). The earthquake was felt with an intensity III in Cabanaconde, which belongs to one of the most seismic regions of the country. Eight days ago, Caylloma was shaken by a succession of 19 earthquakes in one day, the strongest of 5.5 magnitude, which left a hundred houses buried because most were built with clay bricks. The mayor of Maca district, Sixto Rojas, lamented that the local church, which was their cultural heritage, had also cracked and they were waiting for the help of the regional government to assist the affected families. Peru is located in the so-called Pacific Belt of Fire, where 80% of global seismic activity occurs.