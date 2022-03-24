Yoshimar Yotún's mother is “very proud” of her son and launches her score for Peru vs. Uruguay: “1-0”

María Julia Flores, mother of Yoshimar Yotún, was present on the set of D' Mañana, Karla Tarazona's space on Panamericana TV. Here the happy progenitor was asked about her expectation before this meeting that has all Peruvians on the lookout. Doña María Julia indicated that as a Peruvian she lives this match with emotion, while as a mother she is proud of the athlete her son has become.

“As a Peruvian, it is incredible to enjoy (after) so much time that we have had a hard time, the joy of the people, and as a mother, very proud of my son. That little boy who grew up from me always comes to mind, playful and now look where he is. It is a great pride,” said Mrs. Flores, who avoided taking credit for everything that the footballer has been achieving. “For his perseverance of him too ,” he highlighted the TV hosts.

HE GAVE THEM AN APARTMENT

At another time, the program asked him if it was true that Joshimar had bought him an apartment. The athlete's mother indicated that it is true. He was even encouraged to tell what year it was and the emotion he felt at that time.

It all happened in 2013, when Joshimar called her to return from abroad, where she had been working for 8 years to support her family. The athlete asked him to return, because both he and his sister were already grown up and it was time for them to look after their parents.

“When I entered that apartment, for me, it was a palace, because I have always lived in a wooden house. I buy everything new,” said Maria Julia quite excited, indicating that she feels a “great pride” for her son. He also confessed that he was shocked to change districts, because in his neighborhood, located in Callao, he knew everyone. He could reunite with his friends, while in San Miguel everything was quiet because he didn't know anyone.

The footballer's progenitor confessed that when they showed her the apartment the whole family cried, because they remembered everything they had happened to get ahead. He also stressed that their lives have changed a lot since Joshimar succeeded in his sports career.

YEARNING FOR SMALL

However, he cannot say that this change came overnight, because his son always longed for it and fought for it. Even in the beginning, Yotún always asked his mother to take him “to beautiful places” and every time he saw a house he said: “I'm going to buy it for you”.

Flores was also very grateful, because the footballer has not only seen for his parents, but also for his sister, nephews, uncles and cousins. “When you honor your father and mother, you do well in life,” he said.

Finally, he was encouraged to give his score for the match that his son will face with the Peruvian national team this March 24, against Uruguay. With great enthusiasm, Doña María Julia said that our country will win its opponent 1-0.

