What time does the long-awaited second season of “Bridgerton” premiere?

Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 204 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

The premiere of the long-awaited second season of Bridgerton, the hit Netflix series, finally arrives. The audience will once again be fascinated by the great stages and costumes of the regency years in the United Kingdom, but instead of the love between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page, who does not return in the new chapters), this time the dramatic tension will be set in a love triangle.

Starting Friday, March 25 , this remarkable series — the first result of a long-term trade agreement between the platform and Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and Inventing Anna creator Shonda Rhimes — will present the unveils of Viscount Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who is willing to serene, mature and find a wife, although his feelings do not accompany him. He begins to court Edwina (Charithra Chandran), a newcomer from India with his family, and without realizing it he will fall in love with the young woman's sister, Kate (Simone Ashley), who apparently concentrates everything he hates, and looks at him with similar mistrust.

Made by Chris Van Dusen, this second season will be full of uncomfortable moments, comical and not so much, for the three protagonists. At what time can you start living them, depending on where you are in Latin America?

México: 2:00 a.m.

Perú: 3:00 a.m.

Colombia: 3:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 3:00 a.m.

Bolivia: 4:00 a.m.

The second season focuses on a love triangle. (Netflix)

Venezuela: 4:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 4:00 a.m.

Puerto Rico: 4:00 a.m

Chile: 5:00 a.m.

Argentina: 5:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 5:00 a.m.

The audience will once again be fascinated by the great stages and costumes of the regency years in the United Kingdom. (Netflix)

The background of this story released at the end of 2020 is the life of the Bridgerton family, formed by Lady Violet (Ruth Gemmell), Viscountess and widow of Bridgerton, and their eight children: the boys Anthony, Benedict (Luke Thompson), Colin (Luke Newton) and Gregory (Will Tilston), and the women Daphne, Eloise (Claudia Jessie ), Francesca (Ruby Stokes) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt). They take the audience through the dance halls of Mayfair, the exclusive London neighborhood, and the palaces of Park Lane, with their social formalisms and their power plays.

The second season will also deal with the back and forth of the Featheringtons, who must welcome the new heir of the family, and the story of Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), one of the most interesting characters in the series, who keeps the information of those close to them to be published in a newspaper as gossip.

KEEP READING: