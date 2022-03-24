What are the zodiac signs of the players in Peru?

The list of Peruvians selected for the Peru-Uruguay match has already been published. They will be present in the next match against Paraguay. Although this is a general list where the archers, defenders, forwards and midfielders appear, who number 29 in total, it is not yet known exactly who will be the 11 players who will face Uruguay today. But in the last training sessions that Gareca has carried out, the constant participation of 11 football players could be observed, and we have selected them to find out what are the zodiac signs of each one and thus know a little more about their attitudes, ways of facing the rival and reactions to various results on the court, according to the astrology. If you want to know more, we show you all the details below.

This list of the white-red horoscope will be shown in the order of the call of the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF).

ARQUERO

- Pedro Gallese is Pisces sign.

His date of birth is February 23, 1990. He is currently 32 years old and is originally from Lima. Like every Piscean, he has a calm, comforting and very calm character. They place their trust in others even though they know they may end up being stabbed in the back.

Unfortunately one of the worst characteristics of Pisces is being pessimistic, but if you try to control it, you can get out of the negative hole.

Peruvian national team goalkeeper Pedro Gallese hopes to be able to go to another World Cup after Russia 2018. | Photo: AFP

DEFENSES

- Luis Advíncula is a Pisces sign.

Born March 2, 1990 in Chincha alta. He is currently 32 years old.

Like Pedro Gallese, the features are the same, but we'll add a few more. Honesty can be among its best qualities and as for love according to astrology are faithful signs that are in constant search of romantic and mental union with the partner. Love takes on a pure essence and sex is special.

The signs with which he has the most compatibility in love are Scorpio, Virgo and Cancer.

Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Peru v Ecuador - Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru - February 1, 2022 Peru's Luis Advincula reacts REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

- Carlos Zambrano is a Cancer sign.

Born on July 10, 1989 in Callao. He is currently 32 years old.

People of the sign Cancer are characterized by being homely, passionate and very romantic. Family is an important pillar for sharing unforgettable moments. That is why and many other things cause admiration and everyone likes them.

Cancer is the compatible sign in love with Taurus and Virgo.

- Alexander Callens is a Taurus sign.

Born on May 4, 1992 in Callao. He is currently 29 years old.

It's a sign that likes to be romantic at its best. He is also a lover of endurance, persistence and strength. He has a great will to do things and do them very well.

Taurus is the compatible sign in love with Pisces and Cancer.

- Miguel Trauco is a Virgo sign.

Born August 25, 1992 in Tarapoto. He is currently 29 years old.

They have a strong character, firm and clear ideas because when they want something they get it sooner or later. They have an innate ability to convince others, to be the center of attraction and the soul of parties or gatherings.

Virgo is the compatible sign in love with Cancer and Scorpio.

Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Quarter Final - Peru v Paraguay - Estadio Olimpico, Goiania, Brazil - July 2, 2021 Peru's Miguel Trauco in action with Paraguay's Angel Romero REUTERS/Diego Vara

MIDFIELDERS

- Sergio Peña is a Libra sign.

Born on September 28, 1995 in Lima. He is currently 26 years old.

He likes stability and equity in all aspects. Libra is normally a calm person, she likes solitude and harmony. It's also likely to cause clutter and noise when you're at a bad time.

Libra is the compatible sign in love with Sagittarius and Leo.

- Renato Tapia is a Leo sign.

Born July 28, 1995 in Lima. He is currently 26 years old.

Leadership is his thing, he has great conviction and good ideals. Their good heart, loyalty and sense of protection make them unique. They also love to attract attention and be besieged by others, if they don't know how to control it they are likely to fall into pride.

Leo is the compatible sign in love with Aries and Sagittarius.

Renato Tapia started in both matches of the last double day.

- Yoshimar Yotún is Aries sign.

Born on April 7, 1990 in Callao. He is currently 31 years old.

These are very adaptable people and leaders who can get along with others because of their creativity and spontaneity. They are very detailed and observant people.

Aries is the compatible sign in love with Aquarius and Gemini.

- André Carrillo is a Gemini sign.

Born on June 14, 1991 in Lima. He is now 30 years old.

The greatest recognition in them is their great intelligence, but not only on a mental level, but also at the time of speaking and acting. They are usually people who are balanced, adaptable and very dedicated to love.

Gemini is the compatible sign in love with Leo and Aries.

André Carrillo has a market value of 5 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. | Photo: AFP

- Christian Cueva is a Sagittarius sign.

Born on November 23, 1991 in Trujillo. He is now 30 years old.

What stands out most about this sign is the disorder he walks with, they also often do tantrum scenes if something doesn't go as they had thought or planned. But not everything is bad, it will be up to each Sagittarius to be able to channel frustration, sadness into hunger to win because if they channel their energy they will be able to solve all kinds of difficulties.

Sagittarius is the compatible sign in love with Libra and Aquarius.

STRIKER

- Gianluca Lapadula is Aquarius sign.

Born February 7, 1990 in Turin, Italy. He is currently 32 years old.

Great characteristics that make Aquarius stand out are: Being loving, affectionate and very sensitive. They are very empathetic people and always seek to support noble causes, not because they want recognition but because it is something that comes from within. It is part of his essence as a person to help without expecting anything in return.

Aquarius is the compatible sign in love with Aries and Sagittarius.

Gianluca Lapadula denies his coach from Benevento: “He denies he doesn't want to play”, said his lawyer (Photo: @beneventocalcioofficial)

