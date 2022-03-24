Ukraine warned Belarus that if its troops enter the territory they will be destroyed “mercilessly”

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dimitro Kuleba, warned the Belarusian side that if its Armed Forces enter Ukrainian territory and hostilities begin, they will be destroyed “mercilessly” like Russian troops.

“We have very simply and clearly communicated to the Belarusian side that if its armed forces enter the territory of Ukraine and begin hostilities here, they will be ruthlessly destroyed, just as the Russian army is being destroyed,” Kuleba said in statements on Ukrainian television collected by the Ukrinform agency.

Kuleba said that “the last thing that should interest Belarusians is that their children, brothers and husbands die here because of some absurd ideas of Putin and Lukashenko.” He also added that Belarusian troops are not ready to fight.

Kuleba added that, according to some sources, the Belarusian army “does not want and is not ready to fight Ukraine.”

According to the latest report published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, there are about four tactical battalion groups of the Belarusian Armed Forces near the border with Ukraine.

Ukraine warned Belarus that if its Armed Forces enter the territory they will be destroyed “without mercy”

The Ukrinform agency says, citing the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, that Russia is trying to persuade the Belarusian army to participate in the war against Ukraine even with payments that it claims would range between 1,000 and 1,500 euros a month.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday called on Belarus “to end its complicity in Putin's invasion.” In this regard, the Ukrainian authorities have stated that it is still “impossible to rule out the possibility” of his participation with Russian troops.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that there were signs of preparations by the Belarusian authorities for an offensive, although Minsk has consistently insisted that it does not participate in the war and that it will not join the hostilities.

Ukraine has also denounced that the territory of Belarus has been used by Russia for the transfer of troops and equipment in the context of the invasion. The offensive began days after Putin recognized the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in eastern Ukraine.

On the other hand, Belarus has hosted several meetings between delegations of Ukraine and Russia to try to reach an agreement to end the conflict. This represents one of the main avenues of negotiation, apart from a meeting in Turkey between the foreign ministers of both countries and the mediation undertaken by Israel.

(With information from Europa Press and EFE)

KEEP READING: