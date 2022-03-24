There are arguments for not extraditing former Honduran president, says his wife

Tegucigalpa, Mar 24 Ana García, wife of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández (2014-2022), said Thursday that there are “very important” arguments for him not to be extradited to the US, who charges him on three counts associated with drug trafficking and the use of weapons, and what the Honduran Supreme Court will resolve no later than the next week. “There are very important arguments for it to be resolved in favor of our request, in the sense that this extradition should not be granted,” García told Radio América in Tegucigalpa. Last February, the United States requested Honduras to arrest Hernandez for extradition purposes, which was authorized by a natural judge appointed by the Supreme Court of Justice. Hernández was captured on February 15 at his home, handcuffed by his hands and feet and taken to the Special Forces unit of the National Police, where he has been detained since then, awaiting the resolution of the plenary of the Supreme, which will be able to ratify, modify or revoke the extradition decision. “If the United States says that it does not extradite its own citizens, then why do we have to do the opposite,” said the former Honduran first lady, who has reiterated that her husband has never been a drug trafficker. In addition, he argues that Hernández enjoys immunity for being a deputy in the Central American Parliament, which is also alleged by the team of lawyers who are carrying the defense of the former president. Article 22 of the Central American Parliament establishes that deputies to that regional forum shall enjoy “the same immunities and privileges enjoyed by deputies of national congresses or assemblies”. However, in the case of Honduras, deputies do not enjoy immunity. According to the latest versions by spokespersons for the Judiciary, the Supreme Court of Justice would be convened to the plenary session next Monday, following the written statement to be submitted by the defense, for which it has the deadline until this Friday. One of former President Hernandez's lawyers, Felix Avila, told reporters on Wednesday that after the presentation of the statement, the plenary session of the Supreme Court of Justice will have three days to resolve, which will start running from Saturday. Hernandez, 53, was president of Honduras from January 27, 2014 to January 27, 2022, and from 2010 to 2014 he was the head of the parliament of his country. The former governor says that the accusations of drug trafficking against him from the United States are an action of “revenge” by Honduran drug traffickers who were extradited to that country after his cartels were broken up in his administration. These drug traffickers, according to the former president, accuse him with the aim of getting them to reduce their years of sentence in the United States, where some are facing trials and others have already been convicted. In 2021, former deputy Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, younger brother of the former Honduran president, was sentenced in the United States to life imprisonment plus 30 years in prison for drug trafficking.