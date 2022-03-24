The war drops global economic growth forecast by one point in 2022

Geneva, 24 Mar The UN today lowered its global economic growth forecast for 2022 by one point, from 3.6 per cent it had calculated six months ago to 2.6 per cent, as a result of the negative economic effects of the war in Ukraine, already visible in the sharp rise in food and fuel prices on the world market. This reduction in the outlook would mean that the world economy would grow less than half as much as last year, when global GDP increased by 5.5 per cent, according to the report published today by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). “The global economic outlook is deteriorating rapidly,” said UNCTAD Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan, who predicted that developing countries will “get the brunt” of this slowdown. CHIEF abc/ie