The statement by Francia Márquez that provoked the anger of César Gaviria and the break with petrianism

After Francia Márquez ratified itself as the vice-presidential formula of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro on the side of the Historical Pact, the words he expressed against the former president and director of the Liberal Party, César Gaviria, upset him and decided to break the dialogues with the Historical Pact.

To which Gaviria responded by means of a statement, he indicated that the dialogue with the Historical Pact is “unfeasible” and called the talks with that left-wing and center-left platform “over”.

In addition, the former president stated that “the politics of hatred, anger and meanness do not go with the Liberal Party” and that “the main reason” for his meeting with Petro, a few weeks ago, was “to inform the candidate that I was totally adverse to the expressions of some political leaders that candidate Petro had to be stopped ”.

Finally, he added: “As long as I am president of the Liberal Party, I am ending some conversations that I planned to have with that political sector! I am very sorry that the Historical Pact thinks that its incendiary language is something that we Colombians can celebrate. He wishes that our country will not expect that language and attitude that will lead us to more violence and total confrontation between its forces, economic, social and political.”

This was shared by the Liberal Party in its networks. Photo: Twitter @PartidoLiberal





The internal fractures in the Historical Pact due to the possible accession of former President César Gaviria, today director of the Liberal Party, were evidenced in the debate organized by Semana magazine and the newspaper El Tiempo, this past March 8, when the pre-candidates Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez confronted the issue.

During one of the questions, they were asked whether it was an advantage to ally with liberalism, a situation that Márquez, a social leader and candidate for the Democratic Pole, vehemently questioned.

“I think the country is tired of corruption and they want real change. A pact with Gaviria means more of the same, because he is part of those who have led the country to live in the crisis we are experiencing, famine and corruption,” he said, in turn urging to unite with minorities such as women, youth and the LGBTIQ+ community.

“There is no possibility of meeting there because what is a pact with Gaviria? continue to divide the country believing that it is their estate; believing that the country is their property and that then they must condemn the Colombian people to live in the conditions we are living in,” criticized the Afro candidate, who stressed that she came to petrianism because she wants change for Colombia.

In addition, he reiterated his impetuous positions against César Gaviria, who ruled the nation between 1990 and 1994; in addition, he has been immersed in several of the most recent governments. In fact, their collective joined the bench of Iván Duque's government, and their support was transcendental for today's president to beat Petro in the second presidential round of 2018.

“Making a pact with those who have deepened neoliberalism in this country is a mistake and a mistake. Another thing is the liberal bases. Another thing is the Liberal Party. Another thing is the people, the men and leaders who are there. That's not what Gaviria represents. I insist: it is a mistake for the country to agree with who has been the father of liberalism and with whom corruption has deepened, which today does not allow many communities to live in dignity,” said France.

