The Prosecutor's Office asks to investigate Brazilian minister for benefiting evangelicals

(Update with new statements from the minister) Brasilia, 23 Mar Brazil's Attorney General Augusto Aras asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to open an investigation against the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, for allegedly favoring evangelical pastors in the distribution of public resources. Aras wants to clarify whether evangelical leaders Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura, both close to President Jair Bolsonaro and without any official government position, were acting in favor of "the liberation of resources" linked to the Ministry of Education. In the document sent to the Supreme Court, the prosecutor points out the possibility that crimes of passive corruption, prevarication and influence trafficking, among others, have been committed. The Public Prosecutor's request is based on newspaper reports published this week that reveal the existence of a "parallel cabinet" within the Ministry of Education, which would be commanded by evangelical pastors. "According to the reports, religious leaders remain close to Minister Ribeiro and would be responsible for bringing demands from municipalities about resources and works," the Prosecutor's Office said in a note, which also intends to investigate the two aforementioned pastors. The scandal took on a new dimension after the Folha de São Paulo newspaper leaked an audio in which the minister, who is also a Presbyterian pastor, assures that education budgets have among his priorities to promote projects of those evangelical churches related to the Government. "My priority is to attend, first, to the municipalities that need it most and, secondly, to attend to all those who are friends of Pastor Gilmar," Ribeiro said in the recorded conversation, in which he states that this strategy responds to "a special request" made to him by the "President of the Republic" himself. Likewise, the newspaper O Estado de Sao Paulo reported that Gilmar Santos asked a mayor for an undetermined amount of money to "protocol" his demands with the Ministry of Education and that, once the resources had been released, he should pay him "one kilo of gold". At the same time, the Court of Auditors, the body that oversees the Brazilian State, approved conducting its own investigations to identify possible irregularities in the distribution of resources of the Ministry of Education. Despite increasing pressures from parliamentary groups and educational entities, Ribeiro remains, for the time being, at the head of Education, a position he has held since July 2020. In an interview with CNN Brasil, the minister acknowledged today that he had received the two evangelical pastors at Bolsonaro's request, although shortly thereafter, in statements to Jovem Pan, he said that the president "never" asked him "absolutely nothing" about it. He also stressed that, in the past, he reported at least one of the religious to the Office of the Comptroller General of the State to investigate him for the possible "practice of irregular orders and intermediations". Ribeiro, who is the fourth Minister of Education since the far-right Bolsonaro took office in 2019, is now responding to the Supreme Court for an alleged crime of homophobia, after publicly declaring that homosexuals are "the product of misadjusted families".