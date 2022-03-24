The place he offered Aguero for the World Cup, the debut of the youth he cited and his dream for the draw: 13 phrases from Scaloni before Venezuela

Soccer Football - South American Qualifiers - Argentina training - Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, Argentina - March 23, 2022 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni during training REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Every day that passes is one day less on the way to the World Cup in Qatar. With the peace of mind of being one of 17 teams that will play in the Middle East starting on November 21, the Argentine team will face their last two appearances for the Playoffs. This Friday he will receive Venezuela in La Bombonera and next Tuesday he will travel to Guayaquil to face Gustavo Alfaro's Ecuador.

In the run-up to the match against Vinotinto, which will have a historic Argentine coach like José Néstor Pekerman on the bench, Lionel Scaloni spoke with the media and referred to several issues. Among the most outstanding are the role that Sergio Agüero wants to play if he joins the delegation in the World Cup, Messi's present, what will be Paulo Dybala's chance on the way to the World Cup and the decision to call several youth players with great projection for the future of the national team.

THE BEST QUOTES FROM LIONEL SCALONI

Arming the team with the absences and the presence of Messi: “In the line of the last calls, both with injuries or penalties, we cannot have the list that we would like, it must also be said that the boys always respond. Leo is fine, he trained normally. After the process he is available to play and hopefully he will have a good match.”

Armani, headline: “Tomorrow Franco saves and then we evaluate if we can give another good teammate a chance. That is clear to us. Let's wait to give up the team. We are going to wait for today's training to see Ángel Di María y Correa.”

Dybala's call: “I spoke to him when we gave the pre-list when he was in the process of recovery. We, technically, didn't discuss it. We need him to be well, to be in full condition. We don't do him a favor to summon him if he's not with rhythm. It's missing for the World Cup. We need him to be in full condition. That's why it's so impactful when I'm gone. It is valued by everyone. Otherwise, it gives advantages. And the others have that plus, which when he came, he couldn't.”

The possible World Cup list: “On the list of 26, the sooner we know, the better. It would open up a good opportunity for coaches to be able to work on that.”

Aguero's possible role in Qatar: “Sergio is more than clear that he is well received. It is very important that we know the role it can play. Not that it comes to be. It became clear what I want from him, I talked about it and I want him to be with us. In the end, I think he will come with us to the World Cup. It deserves recognition, and wherever it goes it will leave the image of Argentine football well and with a clear role. I'd like you to be around your teammates. Let him bring us everything that could happen in the World Cup, close to the players. The coaching staff has people who are close to the players, but with a person of this caliber, being clearer on a daily basis and from a good source, for us it is important. And as an image, I don't think there is better.”

His reunion with Pekerman: “It's a bit strange that I have to face him, knowing what he represented for me and the guys who are in the coaching staff with that youth process. We try to do the same now, with the eldest and the juveniles. We will be eternally grateful, beyond football, outside. It's a pleasure to face you. I'll give him a hug. It marked an era, both in juveniles and in the older, and today we try to do the same. Let there be no difference in treating a player from the U17 or the major.”

Why he decided to quote several juveniles: “These guys, no matter how much they play with the national team, are not blocked from playing with us. There is no blocking of any sense here. We want them to train with the U20, with the highest, and to the next call, they will follow. But until they're of an age, they can't be blocked. That's not the idea. They are guys who we think can give us a leap in quality. The decision is going to be theirs, even if they play tomorrow for a minute. With their conditions, we can't look the other way and we have to take advantage of the fact that they can play in the national team. We are very happy with how they have been provided. Our idea is that they know what the atmosphere of the national team is like.”

Scaloni during the training of the Argentine national team (REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

The chance to train in Europe in the middle of the year: “Our idea is that as soon as the leagues finish, to be able to have six, seven days of training and see what other rival we can play with. It should also be borne in mind that the boys come from a very long season. You have to play with that, training, and the boys' vacation. It is useless to have them concentrated for 25 days. We'll play with that.”

What do you expect from the World Cup draw: “In the coaching staff there is one that has a program and it is changing you. It is impossible that when the draw ends it says 'That's good'. We have to wait for it to happen. Playing it is a unique occasion. The important thing is to arrive well and know what we want. I hope we go straight to the round of 16 (laughs)”.

The absence of Lautaro Martínez: “Lautaro's statistic is normal for it to be him because he is our 9. As for goals, the team is fine. As for replacement, we know that we have different options. According to what we want in each game. It's not something we're worried about. Think about what might happen if they're not... that's how we're good, with the replacements, too. Tomorrow others have the opportunity to show that the team is doing well”

How is Messi doing after the PSG elimination: “He's comfortable, he's okay. Let him assimilate the group that is one more. As for the situation of their team, I think PSG played well and dominated the match. He was left out of the Champions League, he wasn't playing badly, but in that stadium, there are times when one thing is enough for everything to change. I think the situation does not affect him and tomorrow he has the opportunity to say goodbye to Argentina in the best way hoping that the future will be better”

Playing Italy in June: “It's a good test. It is one of the best teams that is now playing a difficult stop. Still, it's one of the best in the world. It is very important for us, not to assess where we are, but to compete. For us it's stimulating. We are already analyzing how they play, knowing that it is a good test”

Summary of their process in Argentina: “The idea was for players to join the national team. Let everyone feel empowered to know what they can play in the national team. Afterwards, the list may fall short, but they think they may be in the first six months. Then came the 2019 Copa América, which I think we had a good championship and then the way we played changed: at first we were more vertical, but today the team plays in the same way. The merit is that, having known which players the national team played best with. Today everyone knows what the national team is playing. There aren't many more medals to hang on us.”

