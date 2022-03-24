Tesla faces rejection before gigafactory opening party

(Bloomberg) — Tesla Inc. is facing opposition from community and environmental groups over its plan to host a party for 15,000 people to mark the opening of its gigafactory in Austin.

The company is planning to offer tours of the 74-hectare facility, food and two stages with live music at the invitation-only event on April 7, according to plans submitted to Travis County, which spans Austin. Officials granted approval on Tuesday even after hearing the testimony of some concerned neighbors.

Paul DiFiore, a representative of the Colorado River Conservancy and the Austin-based environmental justice group PODER, cited noise, blocked roads, construction dust and water pollution as problems.

“This grand opening is not a substitute for real commitment to the community,” said DiFiore. “I urge you to consider rejecting this permit and forcing Tesla to delay its celebration until they begin to treat the community in East Travis County not just as a workforce for Elon Musk, but as neighbors and partners.”

Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has multiple operations in the Lone Star State, recently moved there and moved Tesla's headquarters to Austin last year. In Brownsville, his SpaceX company helped invigorate the local economy, but it also generated resistance from some residents who resent the influx of wealth and the rise in real estate prices it brought with it.

Tesla did not respond to a message seeking comment.

On Tuesday, the company organized a grand opening celebration of its first European factory located on the outskirts of Berlin. The police removed at least one protester who was blocking a road during a demonstration against the environmental impacts of the factory.

