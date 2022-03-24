Supreme Court Authorizes Investigation of Brazil's Minister of Education for Evangelical Favors

Brasilia, 24 Mar A judge of the Supreme Court of Brazil authorized this Thursday to investigate the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, on suspicion of privileging evangelical pastors close to the government of Jair Bolsonaro in the distribution of resources in his office. Justice Carmen Lucia Antunes accepted the request of the Attorney General's Office, which seeks to find out if there is a lobbying group made up of leaders of Pentecostal churches who would have powers over the release of parties from the Ministry of Education. “The above circumstances, which show criminal practices to be rushed, make it essential, according to the statement of the Public Ministry, that the investigation of the alleged events be deepened,” said Antunes in his decision. The Attorney General, Augusto Aras, has already pointed out the possibility that crimes of passive corruption, prevarication and influence trafficking have been committed, among others. The judge also allowed the Public Ministry to take statements from Ribeiro, Minister of Education since July 2020, and evangelical pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura, both close to President Jair Bolsonaro. The names of these two religious have appeared in a multitude of newspaper reports published this week that revealed the existence of this supposed “parallel cabinet” within Education. The scandal took on a new dimension after the Folha de São Paulo newspaper leaked an audio in which the minister, who is also a Presbyterian pastor, assures that education budgets have among his priorities to promote projects of these evangelical churches related to the Government. “My priority is to attend, first, to the municipalities that need it most and, secondly, to attend to all those who are friends of Pastor Gilmar,” Ribeiro said in the recorded conversation, in which he states that this strategy responds to “a special request” made to him by the “President of the Republic” himself. In addition, the newspaper Estado de Sao Paulo stated that Gilmar Santos asked a mayor for an undetermined amount of money to “protocol” his demands at the Ministry of Education and that, once the resources had been released, he should pay him “one kilo of gold”. Despite growing pressures from parliamentary groups and educational entities, Ribeiro remains, for the time being, at the head of Education and, in an interview with CNN Brasil, said “stand firm”. He also stressed that, in the past, he reported at least one of the religious to the Office of the Comptroller General of the State to investigate him for the possible “practice of irregular orders and intermediations”. Ribeiro, who is the fourth Minister of Education since the far-right Bolsonaro took office in 2019, is now responding to the Supreme Court for an alleged crime of homophobia, after publicly declaring that homosexuals are “the product of misadjusted families”. CHIEF cms/mat/jrh