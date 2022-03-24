Sánchez will ask NATO and the EU to strengthen their unity in response to Putin

Madrid, 24 Mar The head of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will travel to Brussels this Thursday to participate in the NATO and European Union summits attended by US President Joe Biden, where he will demand that both strengthen their unity as the best response to Vladimir Putin. The European summit had been planned for some time, but in the face of the war in Ukraine, an extraordinary meeting of the Atlantic Alliance was called for the same day. Biden will participate in it, then attend a G7 meeting and later be present at the start of the community summit. All this with the aim of demonstrating unity before Putin, a unity that the Spanish Government stresses must emerge even more strengthened from the meetings planned in Brussels. In the first one, NATO (in which Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky will speak by videoconference) Sanchez, according to government sources, will make specific proposals and ratify Spain's “unwavering” commitment to the Alliance. Especially since Madrid will host at the end of June the next ordinary NATO summit, at which a new strategic concept of the organization will be approved. It is not expected that there will be a meeting between Sánchez and Biden beyond the fact that they will coincide in the meeting and the special role played by the head of government in hosting that upcoming summit. In his speech, the President of the Government will reiterate his willingness to open the debate in Spanish society and with the various political forces in order to increase defence spending. The intention is to gradually move towards 2% of GDP in defence spending, as proposed at the NATO summit in Wales, although for now the Government is forecast to reach 1.22 or 1.24 by 2024. As he intends to propose at the Madrid summit, Sánchez will draw attention to the need to strengthen not only the eastern flank in the face of the threat from Russia, but also the southern flank of NATO, especially to pay attention to the Sahel and where the Russian presence is growing. The appeal to strengthen unity will also be present in Sanchez's speech at the subsequent summit of the European Union, which on its first day will be devoted mainly to analyzing various aspects of the war in Ukraine. It will not be until the next day, Friday, that European leaders will address what is considered the main issue of the Council, the adoption of measures to try to curb the cost of energy. To this debate, government sources say that Sánchez will come convinced that there will be an agreement that will make it possible to solve the high electricity prices and will defend his proposals for this, but without considering the possibility of raising a veto to the decisions of the summit.