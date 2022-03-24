Sanchez calls on China to play a “constructive” role in the Ukrainian war

Brussels, 24 Mar The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, this Thursday called on China to play a “constructive” role in the resolution of the Ukrainian war, which marks one month since the Russian invasion. Sanchez made that appeal to China in statements upon his arrival at the extraordinary NATO summit that analyzes the response that the allies must continue to give to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. China's attitude to the conflict is one of the issues that allied leaders, including US President Joe Biden, will discuss at the summit. Faced with this, the head of the Spanish executive assured that Spain will defend whenever this country has a constructive attitude to seek a solution. Sánchez transferred Spain's solidarity with Ukraine one month after the start of the “illegal, unjust and utterly unjustified war by Vladimir Putin”. This Thursday's summit said that it will serve to strengthen the response to the war and in that context listed a number of aspects that it considers key. The first of these is the demand that Putin stop the invasion, withdraw his troops from Ukraine and return to the internationally recognized borders of the Russian Federation. “Unfortunately this is not happening and that means deaths, bombings, injuries and the fact that there are more than 3.5 million refugees and more than 2 million displaced persons within Ukraine,” he added. After insisting on the need to continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine, both NATO and the EU, as well as the various states, he advocated analyzing how to increase deterrence capacities and how to finance it. He added how to prepare aid to countries that receive refugee flows and that have severely weakened institutional structures, such as Moldova, which with a population of 2.6 million inhabitants is receiving about 360,000 Ukrainian citizens. Sánchez recalled that Spain is already helping Moldova by hosting some of the refugees who initially moved there.