Prosecution interrogates Dybala over Juventus accounts investigation

Rome, 24 Mar The Prosecutor's Office of Turin (Italy) questioned Argentine player Paulo Dybala on Wednesday in relation to the investigation carried out by the Italian financial police into a possible falsification of Juventus accounts in fiscal year 2020. In March 2020, the black and white entity reached an agreement with the players by which they waived four months of their salary, so the club's budget was not so damaged in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic. However, as reported this Thursday by the Italian media, the agreement would not be a waiver of salary, but of a postponement of payment for three of the four months, an action that would have meant savings for Juventus by not having included in its balance sheet the deferred salary as a debt and having paid the amounts to the players to through private agreements. Dybala, according to local media reports, has spent three hours answering prosecutors' questions on this issue, under which the team president, Andrea Angelli, and the vice president, Czech Pavel Nedved, are being investigated, among other executives of the entity. The Argentine, who will leave at the end of the season, went to the Turin Palace of Justice after last Wednesday the financial police searched law firms in Rome, Milan and Turin in search of documents to clarify the matter. In the coming weeks, it is expected that more players from 'Vecchia Singora' will come to testify before the prosecutors who are conducting an investigation that began at the end of last year due to irregularities in the purchase and sale of players by Juventus -and other Italian teams-, although the 'Joya' only spoke about what was related to the deferral of wages in 2020.