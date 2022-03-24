Peru vs Uruguay: ticket resale soars to $1,200 prior to playoff match

Montevideo has been invaded by a real white-red tide of more than three thousand fans who did everything to be able to accompany the Peruvian national team in the momentous match against Uruguay, today at the Centenario stadium.

However, there are many who traveled to the adventure, with a few dollars in their pockets, but without the long-awaited entrance that allows them to be in the stands of the stadium where today from 6:30pm (Peruvian time) will be held on match for the 17th date of qualifiers Qatar.

The price of tickets for the bicolor fans was US $300, but in the expectation of Peruvians to get one, resellers are taking advantage of the moment to offer tickets from US$600 to US$1200, making it impossible for many to pay.

Such is the case of the iconic Israeli fan, who traveled to Montevideo after selling some things and taking out a loan, so in the Uruguayan city he sells masks to pay for his expenses in foreign lands and pay for his hotel.

However, he is waiting for someone to 'donate' him a ticket so that he can cheer on the Peruvian national team from the Centennial stands, otherwise he will stay outdoors with many other fans who will also set up the bicolor party.

HE CANCELED THE WEDDING AND THEY FINISHED IT

This duel is also leaving us with stories of fans who are willing to even the unimaginable in order to miss any game of the 'everyone's team' and that is the case of a young fan who canceled his wedding and sold the engagement ring he was going to give his girlfriend to buy her tickets and her ticket to Peru - Uruguay.

“The ticket for the match costs 300 dollars, plus the hotel and the ticket. Next month I was going to get married, I had already bought the ring and my girlfriend found out,” the fan told América TV cameras.

“I told my girlfriend that it is better to postpone the wedding, that I had a job in the mine and today (yesterday) she found out that I am in Uruguay,” revealed the young fan, who had to endure the fury of his partner.

“It's over me and the worst thing is that I had to tell him the truth. I postponed the wedding because I had to sell the ring. The wedding can be postponed, but the match against Uruguay can't,” he justified stating that his girlfriend has blocked him from all his social networks and doesn't want to know anything about him.

Another follower of Ricardo Gareca's leaders decided not to go to work, grab his suitcase and go to the capital charrua. “Sorry boss, I'm going to the game,” he said on national television.

But there are some who have taken a trip since Monday. They left by bus from Lima to Puno, from there they arrived in Bolivia and after long hours of crossing they arrived in Paraguay where they rested for a few hours and again took a transport to Buenos Aires and without wasting time they took a unit that would take them to Colonia.

It is here that they manage to take a ferry and finally reach Montevideo.

