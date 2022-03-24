Peru vs. Uruguay: 'Cuto' Guadulupe traveled to Montevideo to encourage the 'bicolor' and sent a message full of faith

Luis' Cuto 'Guadalupe traveled again to encourage the Peruvian national team with the hope of returning with a win and qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in his suitcase. The former defender is in Montevideo to witness the penultimate duel of the 'bicolor', which will be against Uruguay this Thursday at the Centenario stadium. He also sent a message, true to his style, full of faith.

“I am happy to be here supporting the Peruvian national team, like all the Peruvians who are here in Montevideo, in Peru and around the world. His positive energies will always be important so that tomorrow the national team can achieve a favorable result”, he said for the GOLPERU chambers.

“ There is faith, always remember that faith is the most beautiful thing in life . The important thing is that we are all here with the hope of seeing our team win, but we are aware that we have a great rival at the helm. We want it to be a match worthy of both teams, that they give us a nice show and we can celebrate”, he added.

'Cuto' referred to the fans who traveled to Montevideo. “To thank everyone, we are brothers, we come with enthusiasm and it is not easy, Uruguay is an expensive country. But everyone has made an effort to show that unconditional swelling to the Peruvian national team.”