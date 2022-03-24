Peru presents 3.7 tons of drugs seized in a month and a half

Lima, 23 Mar The Peruvian authorities presented this Wednesday 3.7 tons of drugs that were seized in different operations since February 8 and reaffirmed that they assume with “great responsibility” the fight against drug trafficking. “The Government takes on the fight against drug trafficking with great responsibility,” said President Pedro Castillo during the presentation of the drug, held at the headquarters of the Anti-Drug Directorate (Dirandro) of the Peruvian National Police (PNP), in Lima. The president added that the seizure of the more than three tons of drugs “recognizes the actions” of the Ministry of the Interior and commits the Government to enhancing the work of the PNP. “Just as we take on the fight against drugs and drug trafficking, let us make a single force to fight crime. Let's continue working for the good of the country,” he said. In this regard, Castillo argued that other actions against drug trafficking should be strengthened, such as the destruction of coca leaf maceration pools, the raw material of cocaine, and clandestine airstrips in the Amazon. The president attended the drug presentation accompanied by the Ministers of the Interior, Alfonso Chávarry; Defense, José Luis Gavidia; and Development and Social Inclusion, Dina Boluarte. For his part, the head of Dirandro, Deny Rodríguez, said that the PNP has so far this year seized a total of 11.1 tons of drugs “following the policies of the Peruvian State.” The latest seizures include caches seized in regions such as the rainforests of Amazonas and Loreto, the southern ones of Cuzco and Tacna and the Huánuco power station. The head of Dirandro added that the Police are also using intelligence techniques to confront money laundering and seize drug traffickers' properties, as well as to dismantle family organizations and clans dedicated to the small-scale drug trade. CHIEF dub/rrt