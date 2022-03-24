North Korean missile fell 150 km off the coast of Hokkaido, north of Japan

Tokyo, 24 Mar The missile launched today by North Korea landed in the Sea of Japan about 150 kilometers off the coast of Hokkaido, to the north of the Japanese archipelago, as reported by the Japanese Ministry of Defense about the new Pyongyang test, which is believed to have been an intercontinental ballistic projectile (ICBM). The missile struck waters inside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), west of Toshima Peninsula (Hokkaido Prefecture), at 15.44 local time (6.44 GMT), Deputy Defense Minister Makoto Oniki told the media. The deputy minister noted that the missile would have flown for about 71 minutes, stating that due to the detected flight characteristics, “it could be a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile”. The missile traveled a distance of 1,100 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of 6,000 km, according to data cited by Oniki, who also highlighted that it is “much higher” than the last ICBM launch by Pyongyang in 2017. The South Korean army also pointed out that it believes it was an ICBM, which if confirmed would be the first such test since November of that year and would underscore Pyongyang's willingness to develop new weapons of this type. The Japanese Coast Guard is analyzing whether the missile could cause any damage to Japanese vessels that were fishing in the area, while the Japanese Executive has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the situation. “This is a serious threat to Japan's security, and since the launch was not reported even though it fell into EEZ waters, it is an extremely problematic and dangerous act for the integrity of ships or planes,” added the Japanese deputy minister, who also expressed Tokyo's “strong condemnation”. This essay marks the end of the regime's self-imposed moratorium on ICBM launches in order to bring positions closer together ahead of the first summit held in 2018 by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and then-US President Donald Trump. The North Korean regime drew up at the 2021 single party congress a five-year plan for arms modernization that is behind the current array of weapons tests (12 since the beginning of the year, a record number). CHIEF ahg-yk/asb/ig