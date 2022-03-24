North Korea launches new projectile into the sea of Japan

Seoul, 24 Mar North Korea today launched an “unidentified projectile” into the Sea of Japan (called the East Sea in the two Koreas), as reported by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). The JCS brief statement sent to journalists merely explains that “North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the East Sea”, while the Japanese government reported that the shell “appears to be a ballistic missile”. The Japanese Ministry of Defense has explained that the launch took place around 14.20 local time (5.20 GMT) and that the shell would have already fallen into the water, outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ). With this test, there are already 12, a record number, the tests of this type carried out so far this year by Pyongyang, which, according to Washington and Seoul, is testing in its latest tests technology of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) called Hwasong-17, which potentially enjoys greater range and destructive power. This new release comes just three days after the regime tested a multiple rocket launcher system, launching several shells into the Yellow Sea (called the West Sea in both Koreas), and a week after a failed launch apparently linked to the Hwasong-17 tests. Since February, the North Korean army has been testing a type of projectile - whose typology it has not specified - from Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang, stating that it is testing systems to launch a new reconnaissance satellite. South Korean and US military intelligence believe that North Korea will soon conduct a complete test of Hwasong-17 disguising it as a “space launch”, as it has done in the past. The North Korean regime drew up at the 2021 single party congress a five-year plan for arms modernization that is behind the current line of tests. At the same time, it has rejected US invitations to dialogue at a time when the country, which is still completely closed by the pandemic, has not yet vaccinated a single one of its citizens, making it very unfeasible to hold high-level face-to-face diplomatic meetings. CHIEF asb/ahg/ig