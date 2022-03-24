North Korea launches new projectile into the sea of Japan

Seoul, 24 Mar North Korea today launched an “unidentified projectile” into the Sea of Japan (called the East Sea in the two Koreas), as reported by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). The JCS brief statement sent to journalists merely explains that “North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the East Sea”, while the Japanese government reported that the shell “appears to be a ballistic missile”. With this test, there are already 12, a record number, the tests of this type carried out so far this year by Pyongyang, which, according to Washington and Seoul, is testing technology of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) called Hwasong-17, which, according to Washington and Seoul, is testing technology for a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) called Hwasong-17, which potentially enjoys greater range and destructive power.