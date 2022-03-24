New Bank of Korea Governor Highlights External Economic Risks

Seoul, 24 Mar The new governor of the Bank of Korea (BoK), Rhee Chang-yong, today highlighted the uncertainty that external factors such as the Ukrainian War are generating about the South Korean economy and said he will analyze this situation “in a balanced way” when shaping monetary policies. Rhee, who was nominated yesterday by President Moon Jae-in's office to replace Lee Ju-yeol, whose term expires on March 31, is currently in Washington, where he works as director of the Asia Pacific Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and sent a message published today by the BoK. Before taking office Rhee must submit to questions from a committee of the National Assembly (Parliament) next week, although it is considered a mere formality since the decision of the House is not binding. In the statement, the economist spoke of “the growing possibility that the spread of omicron in China could slow its economy at a time when the US Federal Reserve is accelerating the normalization of its monetary policy” and mentioned that the war in Ukraine makes it “difficult to predict” its effects on other economies. “Faced with increasing external uncertainty, there is growing fear that domestic inflation and economic risks may increase. I will intensively reflect on the implementation of monetary policies by analyzing growth, inflation and financial stability in a balanced way.” Rhee, who has also been professor of economics at Seoul National University, vice-president of the South Korean Financial Services Commission (FSC) or head of research at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), is known for his knowledge in economics or financial markets. However, his positions on monetary policy are unknown since he has never been involved with a central bank at a time when the BoK faces increasing inflationary pressure. In February, before the invasion of Ukraine began, the entity increased its inflation forecast for 2022 by one point and one tenth to 3.1 per cent. At the same time, in January, the BoK increased interest rates for the third time in six months by a quarter of a point to leave the benchmark at 1.25%, its pre-pandemic level. CHIEF asb/ahg/ics