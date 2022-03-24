Morena in CDMX demanded that the INE stop “harassment” of Claudia Sheinbaum

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 10MARZO2022.- Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presidente de México, encabezó la conferencia matutina en donde se presentó el proyecto Chapultepec Naturaleza y Cultura. La iniciativa fue expuesta por la jefa de gobierno capitalina, Claudia Sheinbaum, el artista contemporánea Gabriel Orozco y la secretaria de Cultura federal Alejandra Fraustro. Se espera que la obra este finalizada para diciembre de 2023 y tendrá una inversión de 10 mil millones de pesos. FOTO: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM

Tomás Pliego Calvo, president of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) in the country's capital, demanded that the National Electoral Institute (INE)” stop harassment”, against the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, due to the various clashes she has had with the body due to the Revocation of Mandate consultation.

The leader of the cherry party in CDMX accused the electoral body of limiting the expression of the capital's president, because, according to her statements, “there is a contradiction in what she orders” because of the changes in the definition of the Scope of the Concept of Government Propaganda, with which she empowered public officials to talk about the popular consultation promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

“The INE is committed to boycotting the Mandate Revocation process. It should be remembered that it was thanks to pressure from civil society and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that the referendum will take place, because they did not want to,” said Pliego Calvo.

Tomás Pliego Calvo launched himself against the INE in defense of the Head of Government of the CDMX (Photo: CDMX)

He also indicated that the actions of the INE and the Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM) are not impartial, as they seek to make the democratic exercise “fail”. However, Tomás Pliego added that on past occasions they called on the National Action Party (PAN) to attack the Chief Executive with their spots “López Obrador is a danger to Mexico” in the 2006 presidential elections, and according to their statements, they “decided to shut up”.

“The INE and the IECM do not disseminate, they do not report, they do not call, nor do they allow anyone to do so, because they are committed to the failure of the referendum. The INE is very shameless,” said the chairman of the cherry party in CDMX.

Recently, the Head of Government that the INE again demanded that she delete posts from her social networks, as part of the precautionary measures against her for carrying out government propaganda during the period of the electoral ban due to the Revocation of Mandate.

The Mandate Revocation Consultation is scheduled to take place on April 10 (Photo: ANDREA MURCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Through her official Twitter account, the capital's president commented that she will abide by the measures imposed on her; however, she pointed out that she will again challenge the ruling she considered “partial and excessive”.

“Today I received a new job from @INEMexico forcing the deletion of social media posts that they think are propaganda. I proceed to download networks but we are going to challenge since we consider it to be partial and excessive. Once again,” Sheinbaum wrote on social media on Tuesday, March 22. Accompanied by his statements, he shared a copy of the letter sent to him by the electoral body, in which it was possible to read that he was accused of having failed to comply with the precautionary measures previously issued.

It is worth mentioning that on March 18, the INE Complaints and Complaints Commission applied new precautionary measures for violations in the parameters of government propaganda and improper promotion of the Mandate Revocation.

INE ordered AMLO to delete its morning conference during the inauguration of AIFA (Photo: Presidency)

During the online session, the electoral counselors explained that, despite the “decree”, neither the Specialized Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federation Judiciary (TEPJF) nor the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) have not yet decided whether the new measures will apply in the current electoral process, so the institute continues acting in accordance with current legislation.

The Head of Government was not the only one to receive a precautionary measure, since the INE Commission ordered López Obrador to withdraw the press conference given from the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) and any material that disseminates the opening and operation of the latter.

