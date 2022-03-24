Military entry into power in Venezuela is a “catastrophe”, says NGO

Caracas, 23 Mar The Venezuelan NGO Social Watch assured on Wednesday that the participation of officials of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) in the instances of power in their country has meant a “catastrophe” and represents a failure in the control of the State in the last 20 years. “These 20 years of the first two decades of the twenty-first century are a clear demonstration of the failure of the military in controlling the State and their active participation in national development, as established in article 328 of the Constitution,” the organization said in a press release in which they presented their report on FANB and its participation in politics. The NGO stated that the Venezuelan military in power “have meant” a “catastrophe” and that they “subjected” society to “martyrdom”. In this regard, he explained that part of the humanitarian and political catastrophe that Venezuela is going through has its origin in the application of article 328 of the Constitution “(which), on the one hand, actively incorporates the military into national development (...) and, on the other hand, it eliminates the parliamentary authorization of military promotions, which became dependent on the will of the president.” On the other hand, Social Watch explained that, in a political transition scenario in Venezuela, it is “important” to propose the “comprehensive recomposition of the military institution, simultaneously with the recomposition of other sectors vital to the country, such as health, education and the de-nationalization of the economy.” He noted that, in the search for an option to the Venezuelan crisis, “concern and concern is expressed that the military will be part of a negotiated peaceful solution”. However, he denounced that there are “close to 130 military prisoners for political reasons and massive defections in Venezuela”, which “makes any type of rapprochement or specific negotiations between the military, or a sector of them, with the opposition unfeasible.” CHIEF csm/gcs/cfa