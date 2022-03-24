Microsoft estimates that there will be 3.5 million cybersecurity vacancies by 2025

Washington, 23 Mar US software giant Microsoft released a study on Wednesday in which it estimates that by 2025 there will be 3.5 million vacant cybersecurity jobs in the world, an increase of 350 percent over an eight-year period. The firm of Redmond (Washington State, USA) noted that there are currently not enough people in the labor market with the cybersecurity skills needed to fill vacant positions, and that this problem will become even worse over the years. Among the main dangers, the report cited supply chain disruptions and “ransomware” attacks or digital ransom payments, and assured that cybercriminals have become highly sophisticated and diversified. In an attempt to close this labor gap, Microsoft already announced last October a campaign to encourage the acquisition of cybersecurity skills in the US, which will now expand to another 23 countries. Among the new countries are Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, Israel and Japan, among others. “As with our program in the US, one of our goals is to ensure that traditionally excluded populations have the opportunity to enter the cybersecurity workforce, including women,” the company said. In the specific case of Colombia, Redmond's firm will support a government initiative to increase its national cybersecurity capacity, including the implementation of professional training programs in areas such as digital security, information security, cybersecurity and critical infrastructure. To this end, it will collaborate with the National Learning Service (SENA), a Colombian public institution that offers free vocational training to millions of Colombians; with the Universidad de los Andes, a major private university in Colombia; and with local non-governmental organizations. CHIEF

