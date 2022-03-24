Mexico received nearly $70 million from Guatemalan tourism in 2021

Mexico City, 23 Mar Mexico received almost 70 million dollars from Guatemalan tourism in 2021, in addition to the country, 62,395 tourists arrived by air, from the Central American nation, 62,395 tourists, said Wednesday the head of the Ministry of Tourism, Miguel Torruco. In a statement, the official indicated that in 2021, travelers from Guatemala accounted for “a tourist expenditure of 69.99 million dollars” in Mexico, an increase of 81.5% compared to what was collected in 2020. The figure was offered by Torruco during a meeting with the Mexican ambassador to Guatemala, Romeo Ruiz Armento, which was given with the aim of “discussing strategies to increase tourism exchange between sister countries, Mexico and Guatemala.” The meeting commented that the more than 62,395 tourists who arrived by air from Guatemala represented an increase of 60.5%, compared to those who arrived during 2020. The figure placed Guatemala in 19th position in the ranking of countries visiting Mexico. On the other hand, Torruco said that according to the Official Airlines Guide (OAG), 370,627 air seats are scheduled for 2022 from Guatemala to Mexico, this would be 117% more than in 2021 when 170,799 seats were scheduled. He recalled that the main airlines that operated routes between Mexico and Guatemala in 2021 were Aeromexico, Volaris and Transportes Aéreos Guatemaltecos (TAG Airlines), which together accounted for 97% of the supply, from January to December 2021. The official said that before the pandemic, in 2019, 160,166 tourists arrived from Guatemala by air, but in 2020 there was a decrease of 75.7%. In terms of tourism spending, Guatemalan tourism amounted to 160.38 million dollars for Mexico in 2019, but by 2020 there was a 76% decrease, Torruco said. At the beginning of February, the Cancún-Flores route, Guatemala, was inaugurated, an air link to strengthen the connectivity bridges of the Mayan World. CHIEF jmrg/ia/cpy (photo)