Mexico adds 158 new deaths and 4,251 new cases from covid-19

Mexico City, 23 Mar Mexico reported this Wednesday 158 new deaths and 4,251 infections from covid-19, totaling 5,640,305 cases and accumulating 322,277 deaths in total, reported the Ministry of Health. With these figures, Mexico is the twentieth country in the world in terms of confirmed infections and is the fifth with the highest number of deaths due to this cause, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Russia, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. On February 10, the country reported 927 deaths, the highest figure during the current fourth wave, driven by the omicron variant since December. The health authorities recognize that, based on death certificates, the country can reach 460,000 deaths and estimate that Mexico actually accumulates 5,918,220 infections. Of the confirmed infections, there are 11,222 active cases, which have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for 0.2 per cent of the total. In addition, 4,937,642 people have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic. The average occupancy of general beds in Mexican hospitals stands at 8% and that of intensive care at 5%, with a downward trend. On Tuesday, Hugo López Gatell, undersecretary of Health Prevention and Promotion, said that the covid-19 pandemic in Mexico is at the lowest levels since the beginning of the health emergency two years ago. “All indicators are at the lowest levels since the beginning of the pandemic,” the official said during the morning press conference from the National Palace. The undersecretary reported that they have already added eight consecutive weeks of reduction of the covid-19 pandemic. VACCINATION PLAN The authorities also indicated that within the vaccination program more than 189.08 million doses have been administered, totaling 197,446 during the last day. The Government of Mexico states that it is the tenth country that has applied the most doses in absolute numbers. Of the 126 million inhabitants, 85.53 million Mexicans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 90% of the population aged 18 and over having received at least one application. Meanwhile, 79.56 million people have completed their vaccination schedule. Since the end of December 2020, 224.35 million doses of the Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines from the United States have arrived in Mexico; the British AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese CanSino and Sinovac vaccines.