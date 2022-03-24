Luisa Fernanda W and Pipe Bueno would be expecting their second child

Luisa Fernanda W and Pipe Bueno are one of the most recognized couples in the national show, which is why the birth of their son Máximo Giraldo Cataño has become one of the most talked about topics among their followers, even before the youngest arrived in the world, just over a year ago.

And although celebrities have only been able to enjoy this stage as parents a little, it is said that their second child would already be on the way.

The version of a new baby in the Giraldo Cataño family began to gain quite a bit of strength among the curious, after the entertainment program 'I know everything' published on Instagram part of an interview they did with her recently, in which she seems not very comfortable with her abdomen and tries to hide it from the cameras.

“Pay attention to me Colombia! Apparently, there is a famous pregnant woman: Luisa Fernanda W would be expecting her second child of the artist Pipe Bueno,” said the media.

The reactions were immediate, as the news took many by surprise, considering that very recently the influencer from Antioquia denied similar rumors, arguing that she now has a few extra pounds and that has become noticeable in her figure.

The version delivered by 'I know everything' takes greater force, considering that it is important for Luisa Fernanda W to take some time to assimilate this type of news before making it public, as she has reiterated on several occasions.

“I don't understand why there are people who don't let a pregnant woman live her quiet process, that is, there are pregnant women who are not hiding their pregnancy, but who simply want to make sure that their process in the first months is OK, that their baby comes in perfect condition to be able to communicate the news... the fact that they do not communicate it before does not mean that they are hiding a pregnancy,” he said.

As Luisa Fernanda W explained on her social networks, everything is a result of the 10 years that have passed since she had surgery on her breasts for the first time, and although she had to have made the change before, the pandemic had prevented her from carrying out this process.

But it wasn't just the change of prosthesis, because as she herself revealed at the time, she took the opportunity to increase the size of silicones.