“Law and reason are on their side”: Fox came out in defense of the INE and backed Lorenzo Córdova

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Quesada spoke about the clashes between Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) with the National Electoral Institute (INE) in view of the Mandate Revocation process that will take place on April 10. In this way, the 79-year-old politician used his official Twitter account to defend the electoral authority that is organizing the citizen consultation and to support his presiding advisor, Lorenzo Córdova Vianello.

“Let's all defend the INE. Law and reason are on your side! The cheat and rapist we all know who he is: López, with all his lyrics,” wrote the former president. His comment was accompanied by a clip of a conversation that Córdova Vianello had with journalist J. Joaquín López Dóriga, in which he described as “cheats” all the actors who have promoted the Mandate Revocation despite the electoral ban. “If the traps continue, the only thing that will be provoked is that citizens are kept away from the polls,” said the president.

Vicente Fox Quesada called for support of the INE (Photo: Twitter/ @VicenteFozQue)

Despite the fact that an electoral closure period was established from February 4 until the day of the citizen consultation, various state leaders and members of Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena), a political faction founded by Tabasqueño in 2011, are in the INE's sights because they have led or carried out acts of government propaganda for the exercise of democratic participation, since they have disseminated actions and achievements of López Obrador through social networks or at public events.

“(Cheaters) are all those public actors who have prohibitions in the law and who are violating the law. They are all those who put rules and today they don't like them and make fun of them. It is all those who do not have a democratic commitment who have been issued precautionary measures time and time again, who have been ratified by the Electoral Tribunal and who corrode the democratic fabric,” said Lorenzo Córdova.

Vicente Fox Quesada lashed out at AMLO after the inauguration of AIFA (Photo: Twitter/ @VicenteFoxQue)

In this regard, during the afternoon of March 23, the same INE Commission gave a period of three hours for López Obrador, as well as the General Coordinator of Social Communication and Presidential Spokesperson, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, to carry out “the actions, procedures and steps necessary to delete the audio files, audiovisual and stenographic versions of the conference”, which was held last Monday, March 21 at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport ( AIFA) during its inauguration, a situation that was described by Fox as an “exemplary punishment”.

It should be noted that the Complaints Commission indicated that the recent decree approved by the Congress of the Union to reinterpret the concept of government propaganda is not applicable in the current Mandate Revocation process, since it will only enter into force for electoral processes that have not begun.

Fox Quesada also used his official Twitter account to send a message to Mexico City's (CDMX) Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, who has been in the INE's sights for publishing posts in support of AMLO on social media. “Sheinbaum, you're an inveterate, serial rapist. Comply with the law that your cronies approved,” wrote the former president after the local president pointed out that the institute chaired by Córdova Vianello has “personal branding” on the part of the INE and the opposition that has filed complaints against it.

