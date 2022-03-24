Karla Tarazona accepts Isabel Acevedo's public apology: “To err is human”

Although Isabel Acevedo and Christian Dominguez ended their romantic relationship for almost three years, Karla Tarazona has not he wasted no time to continue attacking the popular 'Chabelita' for allegedly getting involved in her relationship with the cumbiambero.

However, this confrontation came to an end today, when the dancer used the Amor y Fuego cameras to address the television host and apologize if she ever made her feel.

Isabel Acevedo's words were heard by Karla Tarazona herself, who agreed to answer the magazine's call to respond live to the public apologies sent to her by her number one 'enemy' for several years.

Far from questioning her or continuing to attack her, the radio host took the apology in a good way and decided to forgive the 'Chabelita', noting that she ended the enmity they had for several years.

“ To err is human, we have all made mistakes at some point in our lives. Now I have a constituted family, a wonderful husband who always supports me, my children... I am also going to end all this. Tell Isabel that public apologies are accepted ,” he said.

At another time Karla Tarazona revealed the real reasons why she was upset with Isabel Acevedo, stating that the subject of infidelity was not what bothered her the most, but how things had happened at the time.

“I want you to understand something... maybe all this time it wasn't the topic of 'she took me away or didn't take me aw'; what always hurt me was how things happened, I didn't behave badly with her... I always said 'why doesn't she tell the truth'. I think that, in the end, everything is more than clear today. I sincerely hope that we are all happy within the life that each one has,” he added.

ISABEL ACEVEDO ALSO APOLOGIZED TO HER MOTHER

Isabel Acevedo appeared on the show Amor y Fuego to give details of her romantic relationship with Christian Dominguez for several years. According to the dancer, she regrets having been with the cumbiambero, because her mother warned her what would happen if she agreed to be with him.

She couldn't help but break when commenting on this topic because she remembered that her mother was with her through good times and bad, so she also apologized to her, especially for not having listened to her at the time.

“ Unfortunately I didn't listen to my mom, my mom warned me many times, they didn't accept him in my house, at that time I got really excited, fell in love and well I just listened to everything he told me ,” he added.

KEEP READING: