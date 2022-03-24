Justice imposes an impediment to Fujimori leaving Peru for 18 months

Lima, 24 Mar Peruvian judge Miluska Cano imposed on Thursday a preventive measure preventing former President Alberto Fujimori, who was about to be released from prison thanks to a pardon, from leaving the country for 18 months to attend summons for the Pativilca case, a massacre of 6 people perpetrated in 1992. The measure, adopted by the magistrate in a hearing at the request of the Prosecutor's Office, also includes the obligation not to leave Lima, since the Constitutional Court reinstated the humanitarian pardon granted in 2017 to the former governor (1990-2000). Cano said that these measures are extendable in view of the complexity of the Pativilca case, in which the Prosecutor's Office asks Fujimori for 25 years in prison, the same sentence he was currently serving for two other massacres, as the mediated perpetrator (with control of the fact) of the kidnapping, torture and murder of six men in the municipality of Pativilca at the hands of the undercover military group Colina. Fujimori's defense had previously accepted the Prosecutor's request, although it rejected the argument of procedural danger, and his eldest daughter Keiko Fujimori had assured that her father would attend every summons indicated by the magistrates, as he had no intention of leaving the country. Judge Cano, of the Fourth National Criminal Chamber of the Superior Specialized Court, specified that Fujimori, aged 83, must inform on the day of his release his domicile in Lima and that the obligation to attend promptly to all summons by the judicial authority will be fulfilled, unless his state of health is prevent it. SICK FORMER PRESIDENT The Justice will also consider the placement of the former president in a health center, Cano said, given that Fujimori suffers from ventricular fibrillation and other respiratory ailments in the medical report that supports his pardon. “The court must not only ensure effective protection of rights in relation to victims, it must also take into account (also) the state of health of (the defendant) Alberto Fujimori,” Cano said, noting that there has been no opposition from the prosecution to documentation of his deteriorating state of health. The magistrate also asked to notify the parties of her decision and warned that, in the event of a breach by the defendant, she would proceed to modify the appearance with restrictions due to pretrial detention for Fujimori. The investigation in the Pativilca case began in 2012, but Fujimori was not included as a defendant until June 2017, when the Chilean Supreme Court of Justice agreed to add this massacre to the extradition it granted to the Peruvian Justice ten years earlier. ANOTHER MASSACRE OF THE HILL For this case, the Prosecutor's Office is asking for 25 years in prison against the former president, who is accused as a mediate author (with mastery of the fact) of the kidnapping, torture and murder of six men aged between 17 and 38 in the municipality of Pativilca, 183 kilometers north of Lima, where the bodies were found with signs of violence and gunfire in the head. The crimes were committed by the Colina group, the same group that perpetrated the massacres in Barrios Altos (1991) and La Cantuta (1992), where 25 people died, and for which Fujimori was already sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison. The penalty for the cases of Barrios Altos and La Cantuta, however, was exonerated twice, most recently last week, when the Constitutional Court declared an appeal against the Supreme Court ruling that, in 2018, annulled the pardon granted to Fujimori on December 24, 2017 by the then-president, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018). This pardon is being investigated by the courts, as the Prosecutor's Office considers that it was the product of a negotiation between Kuczynski and Fujimori's youngest son, Kenji, who was a congressman at the time, to have Fujimorist legislators vote against a request for the removal of the then-president. CHIEF mmr/jrh