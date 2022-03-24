Jon Rahm and Sergio García start the WGC Match Play with victory

Los Angeles (USA), 23 Mar Spaniards Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia started this Wednesday with victory at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which runs until Sunday in Austin (Texas, USA). Rahm, number one in the world, beat Colombian Sebastian Muñoz 4-2. For his part, Garcia defeated the American Jason Kokrak by 4 and 3. “The conditions were not easy. There was a bit of wind, like gusts (...), but in general I was quite solid,” García said in statements collected on the official website of the PGA Tour. On the second day, Rahm will face American Cameron Young on Thursday while Garcia will face American Collin Morikawa, world number 2. Both Rahm and Garcia try to win the first title of a Spanish golfer in one of the four tournaments that make up the WGC world championships, something he continues to resist. The Biscayan was runner-up in this same tournament in 2017 and third in the WGC Championship in 2017 and 2020. The man from Castellón touched the triumph at St. Jude Invitational 2014, where he was second behind Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, and three times third in the WGC Championship, in 2005, 2007 and 2013. A total of 64 players compete in the tournament divided into 16 groups of four (Rahm is in Group 1 with Americans Patrick Reed and Cameron Young and Colombian Sebastian Muñoz while Garcia is in Group 2 with Americans Collin Morikawa and Jason Kokrak and Scot Robert Macintyre). They play all against everyone from Wednesday to Friday with one point for the win and a half for the draw. The sixteen winners of each group go to the knockout stage from the round of 16. The round of 16 will be played on Saturday morning and the fourth that same day in the afternoon. Sunday starts with the semifinals and ends with the final and the match for third place. CHIEF dvp/msp