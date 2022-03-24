Johnson will announce the shipment of 6,000 new missiles to Ukraine

London, 23 Mar British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Thursday a new military and financial aid package for Ukraine during the NATO and G7 summits, which includes the sending of 6,000 additional missiles to the Ukrainian Army. Johnson will reveal that with the new 6,000 missiles, including anti-tank shells, the United Kingdom doubles its supply of these weapons to more than 10,000. At the moment, the British authorities have already supplied 4,000 anti-tank weapons to the Ukrainian Army, including NLAW and Javelin missiles, which can be fired by a single person from the shoulder and which analysts say have wreaked havoc among Russian troops. Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles are also being provided, so that Ukrainian forces can repel attacks by Russian aviation. The United Kingdom will also allocate another 25 million pounds (30 million euros) in financial support to the Ukrainian armed forces, in addition to the 400 million pounds (480 million euros) already committed to economic and humanitarian aid. In addition, the “premier” will allocate 4.1 million pounds (4.9 million euros) to the BBC's global service, as part of an effort against misinformation in Russia and Ukraine, according to a statement from Downing Street, the prime minister's office. “(Russian President) Vladimir Putin is already failing in Ukraine. But we cannot stand still while Russia reduces Ukrainian cities and towns to dust. The United Kingdom will work with its allies to increase military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening its defenses,” Johnson said, according to the statement. For the British Prime Minister, the international community “faces a choice” between “keeping the flame of freedom alive and risking it being swept away in Europe and the world.”