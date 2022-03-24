Isabel Acevedo sends notarial letter to Christian Dominguez and confirms that she ended up with him for criticism of their relationship

Was it all a lie? Isabel Acevedo appeared on the program Magaly Tv: La firma to talk about the real reasons for the end of her relationship with Christian Dominguez. According to the cumbiambero, they ended up because the dancer didn't want me to see the son she had with Karla Tarazona.

The influencer denied the accusations of the animator from América Hoy and noted that she ended up with him because she got tired of the constant attacks that his relationship received, and that she had already begun to distrust him.

“ I ended up with him because he tired me, I got tired of carrying his backpack, I told him, but he wants to hold me responsible for his actions that as a father I should assume, instead he says that it was all about the child ,” he said.

Isabel Acevedo also revealed that another reason for the end of her relationship with the cumbiambero was the constant attacks she received from Karla Tarazona, since every time she could go out to talk on television that she got into their relationship and this did not change over the years.

At another time, the 'Chabelita' confessed that she became suspicious of Christian Dominguez, to the point of getting to his cell phone to review the conversations he had through Instagram with some girls. She maintained that while she did not confirm an infidelity, she did notice that there were certain flirtations with women she didn't know.

“ I found some messages, I don't know who that girl was, but on Instagram I found, she was flirting . Then a person close to me told me that he was flirting with a person who is not his partner to act, apart from that, the mother of Christian's son was also a constant fight,” he added.

In addition, the dancer pointed out with her lawyer that they sent a notarial letter to the television host to rectify it, since what she said on television were not the real reasons for her separation after three years of romantic relationship.

FOUND PAMELA FRANCO'S WATCH

Isabel Acevedo pointed out that the day they amped Christian Domínguez with Pamela Franco, only did the cumbiambero dare to reveal that they were separated. Also, a few days later he went to pick up the things he had in the department of cumbiambero and got a surprise.

“He came out to say that he was done with me and I just found out on television, there was no mutual agreement to say that we were done. I had finished it but he still had to tell me,” he said.

“My clothes were in his house, he wanted me to live with him but my mom told me 'you're not going until he gets divorced. ' I went to her house that day, took out all my things and found a watch in her bathroom, it was her watch (Pamela Franco) because then I saw it in some pictures ,” he added.

