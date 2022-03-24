Invasion of Ukraine LIVE: International Atomic Energy Agency warned of active fires near Chernobyl plant

It is the first month since the start of Russia's attacks on Ukraine without any evidence of regression in Vladimir Putin's claims.

On Thursday, the United States, the European Union and their G7 and NATO allies are expected to meet with the intention of coordinating new sanctions against Moscow.

NATO estimated on Wednesday that between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have died in four weeks of fighting in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russian authorities have restricted access to the news service of the US search engine Google in Russia, considering that it contains false information about the “special military operation” that the Kremlin launched in Ukraine.

After the first month of the Kremlin aggression, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged citizens around the world to take to the streets to protest against Russia's invasion of their country.

Next, the minute by minute of the Russian invasion: (Ukrainian time, GMT+2):

Thursday, March 24:

2:30: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned that the fire brigade of the city of Chernobyl extinguished four forest fires and that there are still active outbreaks near the nuclear plant in the framework of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The regulator informed the IAEA last week that it was closely monitoring the situation in the nuclear power plant's Exclusion Zone ahead of the annual 'fire season', when spontaneous fires often occur in the area,” its director general, Rafael Grossi, said in a statement.

Regarding a possible agreement to allow the IAEA to provide technical assistance at Ukrainian nuclear facilities, Grossi noted that he is willing to go “immediately” to the country to close it, adding that there is no “positive outcome” with regard to the ongoing negotiations.

1:40: The Russian Foreign Ministry acknowledged this Wednesday that the Government is facing difficulties in financing its embassies abroad.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov pointed out that these problems stem from the batteries of sanctions that various nations of the international community — including the United States, the European Union, Japan, Canada or the United Kingdom — have imposed on Moscow.

01:00: The US Government confirmed this Wednesday that its embassy in Moscow has received a list of diplomats declared unwelcome persons by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“This is Russia's last futile and unproductive step in our bilateral relationship,” a State Department spokesman lamented in a statement.

00:55: The Russian space agency (Roscosmos) reported on Wednesday that it wishes to demand from its international partners to pay it in rubles, after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a similar measure for gas supplied to Europe.

00:40: The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, urged citizens all over the world to take to the streets to protest against Russia's invasion of their country.

“Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life,” Zelensky said in an English video. “Come to your squares, to your streets, become visible and heard.”

00:15: The United Kingdom will deliver 6,000 additional missiles to Ukraine, thus doubling its defensive weapons supplies to the country since the Russian invasion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday, on the eve of two NATO summits and the G7.

News in Development...

