Human remains and an engine are found in place of the air accident, according to a Chinese media outlet

Beijing (China), 24 Mar Rescuers in the area of southern China's Guangxi region, where a Boeing 737-800 crashed on Monday with 132 people on board, found human remains and, allegedly, an engine of the aircraft in the last few hours, state network CGTN reported today. For the time being, the rescue services have covered an area of some 46,000 square meters during search and rescue work and no signs of survivors have been found. The discovery of the engine adds to the location on Wednesday of one of the black boxes of the device, specifically the one that records the voices in the cockpit, which was sent to Beijing for expert inspection. “An initial inspection shows that the outside of the receiver is severely damaged. The memory unit also suffered some damage, but it has remained intact,” said the head of security of the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration (CACC), Zhu Tao, last night. Downloading and analyzing the data recorded in the black box “will take time,” Zhao warned, who further said that the device “will provide important information about the cause of the accident.” “Air traffic controllers tried to contact the crew on numerous occasions, but they received no response,” said Zhu, adding that authorities “do not yet have a clear clue as to what happened” and that “various factors such as weather, air traffic control and maintenance are being thoroughly investigated, design and manufacture of the ship”. According to the flight-tracking portal FlightRadar24, the airplane, operated by the airline China Eastern, descended almost 8,000 meters in less than three minutes, for reasons as yet unknown, before crashing into a remote mountainous area, whose orography has made rescue work difficult. Weather conditions also hindered the search, to the point that it had to be temporarily suspended on Wednesday due to rain and “risk of small landslides,” according to state television CCTV. The passage of time and the violence of the impact of the plane - which, according to some witnesses, fell from the sky “plummeting” - cause hopes of finding survivors to be dashed. The airline managed to contact relatives of the 123 people on board in the hours after the accident and, according to local media, many of them have gone to the town of Wuzhou, near the site of the impact, while the search continues.