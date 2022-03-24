Estiwar G once again flirted with Claudia Bahamón and Carlos Báez was congratulated for presenting a unique dish in 'MasterChef Celebrity'

This Wednesday came the challenge that many fans of 'MasterChef Celebrity' were waiting for: that of the mystery box; and before opening them, Jorge Rausch predicted that each one would be different, and indeed, it was.

When they were uncovered, the celebrities found an unpleasant surprise for many: parts such as the eyes, the brain and the chunchullo of the beef integrated the boxes. Immediately, the vast majority of contestants expressed faces of obvious disgust, starting with Tatán Mejia and Carlos Báez. Thus, the test consisted of making a preparation with those parts, not before cleaning them well, especially the brains.

All the celebrities had 60 minutes to make, based on their creativity, a dish that tasted good and that would make them worthy of the only immunity pin that was at stake. None started as a big favorite, except for Estiwar G, who had to do chunchullo, an easy element for him considering the 'toxitours' he has done in Bogotá and for which he is famous.

It was also up to Carolina to make a dish with the intestine of the beef, and in the chefs' round for the kitchens, she indicated that she was going to “internationalize the chunchullo”. For her part, Tatán said that she would make a sofrito with her eyes, and Natalia told Nicolás de Zubiria that she had in mind to make some slices of brains with ripe bananas.

After the established time to make their preparations, the celebrities prepared for the evaluation phase. Only five passed in front of the jurors, and the first of them was Carlos, surprising the chefs with some tacos with eyes called 'oops, this one I didn't expect it'. Nicolás de Zubiría was the first to pass by and said that the dish was “phenomenal”, and Jorge Rausch finished catapulting it by saying that it was the first time, in the entire competition, that a contestant presented a dish with his eyes cooked to perfection.

The second to advance to the lectern was Estiwar G, officially named 'the king of chunchullo'. As expected, his dish was one of the favorites of the judges, as the chinchulin pieces stuffed in a banana base, combined in a good way. But that season of the influencer had a name and surname: Claudia Bahamón and he let him know this while Rausch, Carpentier and de Zubiria tasted the dish.

“My chunchullo is a tactic to seduce Claudia Bahamón,” said the man from Bogota.

Aida Morales was the fourth participant to pass. The 'queen of chunchullo' told an emotional family story around her creation that also delighted the demanding judges. On the other hand, Manuela González and Isabella Santiago were the last to exhibit their works. The first one made some 'Well Thoughtful Croquettes' with brains, and both Rausch and Carpentier maintained that salt was needed on the cover of the viscera. For her part, the Venezuelan model was questioned about her ribs because some potatoes were raw.

Although not all of them passed, the decision of the juries was not difficult, but nevertheless, they chose Aida Morales as the winner of the challenge, but they also made a special mention to Carlos for his achievement in the competition. Within the discussion of the three chefs came the dish of Estiwar G, but by unanimous decision the one of the actress who will be immune to the next challenge of creativity won.

