Epigmenio Ibarra commented on Sandra Cuevas: “Are those who say political persecution also going to apologize?”

The television producer close to the Fourth Transformation, Epigmenio Ibarra, ironized with the legal situation facing the mayor with a license from Cuauhtémoc, Sandra Cuevas Nievas, after she pleaded guilty to the charges against her.

Through his official Twitter account, the founder of Argos Comunicación questioned the position taken by the head of the capital's mayor's office, as well as some members of the opposition sector who called her a “political persecutor” when the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) announced that she was being charged and investigated on charges of theft, abuse of authority and discrimination.

However, this Thursday, 24 March, it was announced that Cuevas Nieves pleaded guilty and accepted a reparatory agreement with the victims, and will therefore have to offer, inter alia, a public apology to the policemen who denounced it.

At the same time, the journalist questioned what attitude will be taken by the characters who showed their support for Cuevas Nieves and indicated that she was innocent: “And those who said she was 'politically persecuted, 'will they also apologize? ”.

The television producer ironized the mayor's current legal status (Photo: Twitter/ @epigmenioibarra)

And, as mentioned, the FGJCDMX reported that on Thursday morning the official separated from her position acknowledged the facts that were accused of her, after the complaint against her, so, in addition to the apologies, she will have to pay 60,000 pesos to the two police commanders (30,000 pesos each) next Monday, March 28.

You will also have to undergo psychological treatment for six months, during which you will receive therapy for anger and emotion management.

Among the other payments that you will have to make is the repair of the cost of a broadcast radio and a cell phone. In addition, it must refrain from approaching the victims, as well as any comments on any media or social networks on these facts - with the exception of public apology - must be reserved.

According to FGJCDMX, the mayor acknowledged that the events occurred “as accredited by the Public Ministry” (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

However, Epigmenio Ibarra's words had to do with what happened at the beginning of the investigation, as it should be recalled that Sandra Cuevas accused the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, of allegedly creating a movement against her.

After the hearing she held on March 14, the official assured that the measures against her are excessive and correspond to a political persecution against her developed from the top of the Mexico City administration.

Hours later, Ulises Lara López, spokesman for the FGJ, assured that the agency does not carry out any political persecution, since it is only responsible for carrying out the procedures established by the Mexican Constitution, since “the prosecution does not manufacture guilty parties, but neither does it carry out exonerations”.

Claudia Sheinbaum denied accusations against Sandra Cuevas (Photo: Galo Cañas/cuartoscuro.com)

Claudia Sheinbaum also assured that she has not influenced the decisions taken by various agencies of the country's capital, which are alleging accusations against the mayor of Cuauhtémoc, Sandra Cuevas.

“It is an issue where there was an abuse of authority to the Mexico City police; the police were beaten, they were humiliated, there was an abuse of authority and from there it is the police themselves who file their complaint with the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City,” said Claudia Sheinbaum.

