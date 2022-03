1887: Robert Koch explains in Berlin his discovery of the tubercle bacillus. In his honor, World Tuberculosis Day is commemorated every year. 1976: A military coup led by General Videla overthrows Argentine President María Estela Martínez de Perón and implants a dictatorship in the country. 2016: ICTY sentences former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic to 40 years for genocide in Srebrenica and other war crimes