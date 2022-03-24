Ecuador's parliament denies and shelves President Lasso's investment law

Quito, 24 Mar Ecuador's National Assembly (Parliament) denied and shelved the investment bill promoted by the Government of President Guillermo Lasso, which it considered vital for the country's economic recovery. With the affirmative vote of 87 legislators, 44 negatives and 3 abstentions, the plenary of the Ecuadorian Assembly approved a motion to “deny and close” the Government's investment attraction bill. This motion was presented by legislator Darwin Pereira, of the Pachakutik movement, the indigenous group of the Legislature, and was supported by several partisan benches such as UNES (related to former President Rafael Correa) and the Democratic Left (social democracy). After the vote, Assemblyman Salvador Quishpe (Pachkutik) called for reconsideration of the vote, which was denied by the majority of the plenary, in a parliamentary procedure that aims to leave the initial vote firm and ratify the file of the legal bill. Quishpe, contrary to the Executive's proposal, assured that the position of the majority of the House is not only the criterion of the assembly members, but expresses the “will of the Ecuadorian people.” In doing so, he recalled that trade unions, civil society organizations and various political groups had warned of the harm that could be caused to the country if the Government's legal bill was approved. Precisely, the day before, a massive march of trade unionists through the streets of Quito rejected the Government's project, which they considered to be an imposition by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its matrix of conditioning with the country. In addition, they warned that the so-called Investment Law favored the alleged privatization of public enterprises and the possible precariousness of state services such as health and education. The Government, for its part, denied such extremes and assured that its project sought, rather, to attract capital to feed the weak Ecuadorian economy that is trying to overcome a crisis that has dragged on since 2016 and strengthened by the impact of the covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the Executive had justified its proposal on the premise that the law allowed employment to be generated with the expected investments in sectors such as oil, mining, energy, telecommunications and infrastructure. President Lasso himself played an important role in the public debate on the legal bill, which he had described as an opportunity to start the country on the path of development. Hours before the vote in the Assembly, Lasso even denounced that the leader of the Democratic Left, former presidential candidate Xavier Hervas, had asked for economic favors in exchange for the support of his group in the Legislative to approve the bill. The Social Democratic Party has not commented on the president's complaint, but in parallel it had ratified its position against the Executive's proposal, considering that the law favored banking and did not guarantee employment generation. Several analysts considered this complaint as a move by the ruler to try to divide the opposition in the Assembly, although they warned that the accusation was very strong and that it should be investigated by the justice system. Thursday's vote in the Assembly also made clear the fragile support that the ruling party has in the Legislative. CHIEF fa/cfa