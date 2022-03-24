Ecuadorian José Ayoví is left out of the Guatemalan Communications

Guatemala City, 24 Mar Ecuadorian striker José Ayoví was left out this Thursday from Comunicaciones de Guatemala, a club that had hired him last January for the 2022 Clausura tournament of local football that is underway. In a brief statement, the board of the Guatemalan runner-up explained that Ayoví no longer returned from Ecuador, where he traveled in early March to settle some personal matters, so by mutual agreement it was decided to terminate his contract. The Comunicaciones expressed its good wishes so that the player can solve his personal situation and that he can continue his professional career. Ayoví only played six games for the Guatemalan club, but did not score any scores during the 2022 Clausura tournament, which began last January and will end in May. The 30-year-old made his debut on the third day against Cobán Imperial as a visitor and was active in matches against Municipal, Achuapa, Santa Lucia, Guastatoya and Solola, to accumulate a total of 355 minutes of play. Comunicaciones, one of the most popular clubs in Guatemala along with Municipal, hoped that the Ecuadorian would become a vital piece in the attack of his team along with his compatriot Juan Anangonó, who has two scores in this championship. Ayoví came from the Mushuc Runa Sporting Club in his country and his record before arriving in Guatemala included an Ecuadorian league title with Barcelona in 2012 and another scepter as champion of the promotion league in Mexico in 2018 defending the colors of the Correcaminos. Comunicaciones is currently in fifth place in the 2022 Clausura standings with 21 points, although with a pending match against Xelajú MC. Led by Uruguayan William Coito Olivera, the Guatemalan runner-up is looking for a foreign striker to fill the place left by Ayoví. The Comunicaciones was recently eliminated by New York City of the United States from the quarterfinals of the North, Central American and Caribbean Football (Concacaf) Champions League.