Duque says that the world is living in times of “uncertainty” due to covid-19

Bogotá, 24 Mar Colombian President Iván Duque said Thursday that the world is experiencing times of “volatility” and “uncertainty” accentuated by the coronavirus pandemic and that is why actions are needed to educate youth in job skills to meet the challenges that circumstances impose. This was assured by setting up in Cartagena de Indias the Fourth Skills Summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) (Skills Summit 2022), which was also attended by the Secretary General of that organization, Mathias Cormann. “We are experiencing global circumstances that could be defined as times of volatility, uncertainty, times of complexity, and times of ambiguity and that have been aggravated by the devastating circumstances of this covid-19 pandemic,” said the head of state. He then added that these circumstances become more difficult and “sometimes absurd, when there are insane acts of violence such as those that have led to these cruel, inhuman and inexplicable” attacks by Russia on Ukraine. On the other hand, Duque highlighted that Colombia has been one of the OECD member countries that has best coped with the coronavirus and also one of those that has managed to recover its economy the fastest. The OECD welcomed Colombia as a member of the organization in 2020 following an accession process that began in 2013 and made it the 37th member, the third member in Latin America to be part of this good practice club. This summit focuses on strengthening skills for equity and sustainability, providing effective opportunities for improvement and rehabilitation for society as a whole. “I want to make a special invitation to the OECD countries: we countries have to develop, implement and guide, the union of two concepts: sustainability and technology, which can come together and call it in one way, such as sustainability,” said Duque. SOLID BUT UNEVEN RECOVERY For his part, Secretary Cormann stressed that the economies of the OECD countries recovered “solidly”, although he admitted that the process is “uneven”. He indicated that the recovery “has created pressure on the global supply chain” and that is compounded by the war involving Russia and Ukraine, which affects the international energy market and economic projections. He also recalled that Colombia has welcomed almost two million Venezuelans to “give them a new chance” and also said that Poland is receiving a large number of people fleeing Ukraine, so he advocated that these people receive training to be able to integrate themselves into the countries' economy. The summit, which will end this Friday, has as its theme “Strengthening skills for equity and sustainability”. It includes ministers, ambassadors and experts from 35 countries of the Organization and seven global agencies.